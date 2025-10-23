Why this Leeds restaurant is teaming up with St George's Crypt to help the homeless

Chick-fil-A, Inc. is the third largest quick-service restaurant company in the United States, known for its freshly-prepared food, signature hospitality and franchise model.
They revealed plans this week at the launch of their Shared Table food donation programme to partner with the Crypt.
As part of the new partnership the chain donated £25,000 to the charity, which has offered refuge and support for people experiencing homelessness, addiction, or mental health issues.
The company said: “We’re proud to announce St George’s Crypt as our first Shared Table partner in England. The organisation does incredible work supporting individuals affected by homelessness, offering hot meals, shelter, and vital services.”
Chick-fil-A’s Commercial Street store opened its doors today.