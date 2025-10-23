Why this Leeds restaurant is teaming up with St George's Crypt to help the homeless

By Laura Collins
Published 23rd Oct 2025, 16:30 BST

Chick-fil-A has opened its first restaurant in Leeds and has teamed up with a new partnership with St George’s Crypt.

Chick-fil-A, Inc. is the third largest quick-service restaurant company in the United States, known for its freshly-prepared food, signature hospitality and franchise model.

They revealed plans this week at the launch of their Shared Table food donation programme to partner with the Crypt.

As part of the new partnership the chain donated £25,000 to the charity, which has offered refuge and support for people experiencing homelessness, addiction, or mental health issues.

The company said: “We’re proud to announce St George’s Crypt as our first Shared Table partner in England. The organisation does incredible work supporting individuals affected by homelessness, offering hot meals, shelter, and vital services.”

Chick-fil-A’s Commercial Street store opened its doors today.

Tina Horton serves up food donated by Chick-fil-A at St George's Crypt.

1. Serving Up

Tina Horton serves up food donated by Chick-fil-A at St George's Crypt. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

St George's Crypt has offered refuge and support for people experiencing homelessness, addiction, or mental health issues in Leeds for 95 years.

2. Sanctuary

St George's Crypt has offered refuge and support for people experiencing homelessness, addiction, or mental health issues in Leeds for 95 years. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Crypt chef Dave Pilling, right, with food donated by Chick-fil-A and Mike Hoy, the owner-operator of the new Leeds restaurant.

3. Partnership

Crypt chef Dave Pilling, right, with food donated by Chick-fil-A and Mike Hoy, the owner-operator of the new Leeds restaurant. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

The company donated £25,000 to St George's Crypt. (left to right) Joanna Symonds, Head of UK operations at Chick-fil-A, Inc; Mike Hoy, local owner-operator of Chick-fil-A Leeds; Councillor Dan Cohen, Lord Mayor of Leeds, Leeds City Council; Chris Fields, St George's Crypt CEO; Anita Costello Chief International Officer, Chick-fil-A; Elayna Cohen, wife of Lord Mayor and Rachel Cathy

4. Donation

The company donated £25,000 to St George's Crypt. (left to right) Joanna Symonds, Head of UK operations at Chick-fil-A, Inc; Mike Hoy, local owner-operator of Chick-fil-A Leeds; Councillor Dan Cohen, Lord Mayor of Leeds, Leeds City Council; Chris Fields, St George's Crypt CEO; Anita Costello Chief International Officer, Chick-fil-A; Elayna Cohen, wife of Lord Mayor and Rachel Cathy | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Mike Hoy owner-operator of the new Leeds restaurant has lunch at the crypt.

5. Lunch

Mike Hoy owner-operator of the new Leeds restaurant has lunch at the crypt. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Chick-fil-A has launched its Shared Table food donation programme and partnered with the St George's Crypt.

6. Shared Table

Chick-fil-A has launched its Shared Table food donation programme and partnered with the St George's Crypt. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

