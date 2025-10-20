Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A is opening its first locally owned and operated restaurant in Leeds on Thursday.

Chick-fil-A, Inc. is the third largest quick-service restaurant company in the United States, known for its freshly-prepared food, signature hospitality and franchise model.

Known for its hand-breaded chicken sandwiches and signature hand-squeezed Lemonade, the Leeds store will be located at 34-35 Commercial Street.

Chick-fil-A Leeds will be open Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 9pm. It will be closed on Sundays, a tradition that dates back to Chick-fil-A’s founder Truett Cathy, who wanted to give his Team Members a day to rest, spend time with family or worship if they chose to.

The first restaurant opened in the UK in early 2025 with the goal of launching five locations across the UK within the next two years, part of an $100m investment in the UK over the next 10 years.

Mike Hoy will be the UK’s first local Owner-Operator at the Leeds store. As an independent business owner, Mike oversees every aspect of the restaurant, from building the team to delivering an exceptional guest experience.

Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich | Chick-fil-A

Mike’s, who was brought up in London and studied at Durham University, has travelled around the world from Switzerland’s busiest Burger King to launching Tim Hortons in Thailand and Scotland, and most recently, serving as a partner at Nando’s UK.

During a visit to the United States in 2016, Mike experienced Chick-fil-A for the first time on a friend’s recommendation. which visit inspired him to bring that same experience to the UK. Now, as the first Chick-fil-A Operator in the country, Mike is doing just that – starting in Leeds.

He said: “It’s an incredible privilege to be the first UK Operator. Leeds is such a welcoming city, and I’m excited to build something lasting – something that gives back and serves more than just great-tasting food.”

Mike is also committed to service beyond the restaurant walls and is volunteering at local food banks.

He plans to extend that spirit of service through Chick-fil-A’s ‘Shared Table’ food donation programme , ensuring that surplus food from the restaurant supports local people in need.