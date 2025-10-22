First look with seven delicious photos of Chick-fil-A's new Leeds store

Known for its hand-breaded chicken sandwiches and signature hand-squeezed Lemonade, the Leeds store will be located at 34-35 Commercial Street.
And it is set to open its doors to the public on Thursday. Look behind the scenes at the new restaurant with our seven delicious photos for a first glimpse of what’s in store.
1. New arrival
The New Chick-Fil-A restaurant on Commercial Street, Leeds, with operator Mike Hoy pictured outside ahead of its official opening. | Simon Hulme
2. Preparing to open
The new store will open its doors at 34-35 Commercial Street in Leeds City Centre on Thursday, October 23.
| Simon Hulme
3. Opening hours
It will serve guests Monday through Saturday from 10am to 9pm and be closed on Sundays. Closing on Sunday is a tradition that dates back to Chick-fil-A’s founder Truett Cathy, who wanted to give his team members a day to rest, spend time with family or worship if they chose to. | Simon Hulme
4. Sign of the Times
The New Chick-Fil-A restaurant is one of the latest food chains to open its doors in Leeds City Centre.
| Simon Hulme
5. New Arrival
Chick-fil-A opened its first restaurant in the UK in early 2025 with the goal of launching five locations across the UK within the next two years.
| Simon Hulme
6. On The Menu
The family-owned and privately held company was founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy.
| Simon Hulme