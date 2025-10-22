First look with seven delicious photos of Chick-fil-A's new Leeds store

Chick-fil-A, Inc. is the third largest quick-service restaurant company in the United States, known for its freshly-prepared food, signature hospitality and franchise model.

Known for its hand-breaded chicken sandwiches and signature hand-squeezed Lemonade, the Leeds store will be located at 34-35 Commercial Street.

And it is set to open its doors to the public on Thursday. Look behind the scenes at the new restaurant with our seven delicious photos for a first glimpse of what’s in store.