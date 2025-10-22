First look with seven delicious photos of Chick-fil-A's new Leeds store

By Laura Collins
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 04:45 BST

Chick-fil-A is opening its first locally owned and operated restaurant in Leeds - and we’ve had a look behind the scenes ahead of its official launch.

Chick-fil-A, Inc. is the third largest quick-service restaurant company in the United States, known for its freshly-prepared food, signature hospitality and franchise model.

Known for its hand-breaded chicken sandwiches and signature hand-squeezed Lemonade, the Leeds store will be located at 34-35 Commercial Street.

And it is set to open its doors to the public on Thursday. Look behind the scenes at the new restaurant with our seven delicious photos for a first glimpse of what’s in store.

The New Chick-Fil-A restaurant on Commercial Street, Leeds, with operator Mike Hoy pictured outside ahead of its official opening.

1. New arrival

The new store will open its doors at 34-35 Commercial Street in Leeds City Centre on Thursday, October 23.

2. Preparing to open

It will serve guests Monday through Saturday from 10am to 9pm and be closed on Sundays. Closing on Sunday is a tradition that dates back to Chick-fil-A’s founder Truett Cathy, who wanted to give his team members a day to rest, spend time with family or worship if they chose to.

3. Opening hours

The New Chick-Fil-A restaurant is one of the latest food chains to open its doors in Leeds City Centre.

4. Sign of the Times

Chick-fil-A opened its first restaurant in the UK in early 2025 with the goal of launching five locations across the UK within the next two years.

5. New Arrival

The family-owned and privately held company was founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy.

6. On The Menu

