For 95 years, St George’s Crypt in Leeds has offered refuge and support for people experiencing homelessness, addiction, or mental health issues.

Founded on October 14, 1930, by Don Robins, vicar at St George’s Church, the Crypt originally supported the city’s unemployed, but soon expanded to support those struggling to find a roof over their heads. 95 years later, its vital work continues. Tonight (October 10), the charity marks its anniversary with a ball at the Queen's Hotel.

“We just decided to end the year, our 95th year, with something that people could enjoy - and a fundraiser at the same time,” said CEO Chris Fields.

“We just decided to end our 95th year with something that people could enjoy" - Chris Fields, CEO at St George's Crypt. | National World

Since its early days during the Great Depression, the Crypt has evolved from a soup kitchen into a year-round support network, offering rehabilitation programmes, shelter, and a way out for those in need.

“We’ve developed into a 365-day-a-year, 24-hour-a-day project where we just look after people from bench right through to independence,” he added. “And I think that’s a great thing to celebrate.”

A night to remember

Crystal chandeliers, a drinks reception, and entertainers set the scene at the Queens Hotel. But beyond the glamour, the goal remains raising awareness and vital funds to continue the charity’s work.

Events fundraiser and organiser Will Burns described it as “the biggest fundraiser we’ve done.” He emphasised the broader importance of events, saying: “Events are so important. It’s not just about making the money to support all the projects we’ve got - it’s about awareness, getting people to have a wonderful night, and getting them to remember that they have been part of something really special and important.”

He added that many attendees don’t realise the impact of their participation: “People don’t even realise that they can sit back and have a wonderful time, and they’ve just contributed to some of our amazing projects.”

Will Burns is head of fundraising at St George's Crypt. | National World

A vital lifeline in the city

Sade Kamara is one of thousands across the city who have found help at St George’s Crypt. After more than two decades of addiction, she now volunteers two days a week as part of her rehabilitation programme, Growing Rooms Ladies, supporting other people struggling with similar issues she has faced.

She said: “I was in active addiction for 25 years. I've been in Growing Rooms Ladies for three weeks. The support and lovingness that the women give and the staff and the peers are absolutely amazing.”

Launched in 2023, Growing Room Ladies emerged to meet the rising need for dedicated female-only rehabilitation. Participants follow a rigorous five-day schedule, balancing three days of therapeutic sessions with two days of volunteering - each designed to foster vital life skills and boost employability.

For Sade, the program is about more than her own recovery. “It makes me happy, and it makes me want to give back to the community, where these lovely ladies helped me get clean,” she said.

Client and volunteer Sade Kamara (L), with head of heath and wellbeing Christine Lane. | National World

“As a volunteer, I can help, especially the ladies. If ladies have been through things that I've been through, I can help them; they can come talk to me, and I can share my experiences with them and offer comfort. Because there are a lot of vulnerable people out there, especially women.”

Christine Lane, head of health and wellbeing at the charity, added: “I think that's why we are so relevant, because we've grown and we've recognised the world's a different place, and people need different things.

“Now we have so many different projects focusing on the different levels of need and the different stages of the journey people are on, because often when they arrive here, they're in total chaos… It's so diverse the charity now, but still focusing on the person and the immediate needs.”

Throughout St George’s Crypt’s existence, homelessness and addiction have changed dramatically, Christine explained. Today, the charity’s client base is a lot younger. There has also been an increase in substance abuse, with drugs more readily available on the streets compared to just 15 years ago.

“There's a very strong correlation between addiction and homelessness,” she said. “And I understand that. I heard someone say that if you weren't an addict when you first went on the street, you certainly were when you started sleeping rough.”

“There's a very strong correlation between addiction and homelessness." - Christine Lane | National World

A never-ending journey

With a centenary celebration just five years away, Chris reflects on how St George’s Crypt’s work will continue to advance as people face new challenges. He said: “We are never actually going to eradicate homelessness; it only takes one person to be kicked out of the house to be homeless. But we can look at the core causes.

“If we tap into the ability to help people more with addictions and more with mental health, and how it does link inextricably with homelessness, I think that’s where the big changes will be.”

Beyond tonight’s big celebrations, there are plans for expansion in the future, Chris explains: “We’re hoping to build 200–500 homes within 20 years for those people that fall through the cracks.

“Nothing happens without money - we do need money to keep the lights on. But it’s support in every way, from toys to good clothing, that makes the difference.”

If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues discussed in this feature, support and information are available at St George’s Crypt: https://www.stgeorgescrypt.org.uk/