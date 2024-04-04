West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2024: Full list of finalists announced ahead of glitzy awards ceremony
The annual awards, which serves as a testament to the vibrant apprenticeship landscape in West Yorkshire, will celebrate apprentices, employers, colleges, trainers, and supporters across 14 categories.
A panel of judges, comprising industry experts, have had the difficult task of evaluating all entries to determine this year's finalists and winners.
On the panel this year, there was Ahead Partnership project manager Susie Bell, Jet2 emerging talent and careers manager Katie Rankin and Nick Garthwaite. Kelly McAllister, head of apprenticeships and business development, said: “Apprenticeships play an integral role in providing opportunities for people of all ages in developing skills and expertise to support them into work or to progress through their career.
“We know that our region is full of amazing examples of apprenticeships being transformative for both individual apprentices and the businesses employing such talent. We can’t wait to celebrate these successes at the awards taking place in our city later this year.”
The awards will take place at Cedar Court Hotel, Bradford, on Thursday, May 9 from 6.45pm. A welcome drink, sponsored by Cedar Court Hotel, will be provided, followed by a three-course meal. West Yorkshire Apprentice Awards 2024 is sponsored by Bradford College. Event partners include FDM Group, Zenith, Leeds Trinity University, First Intuition, Shipley College, YHANN and our Charity Partner Aphasia Support.
Here are the West Yorkshire Apprentice Awards 2024:
Intermediate Apprentice of the Year
Alin Florin Pop, Unity Plus Healthcare Ltd
Elliott Dickson, TF Building Contractors Limited
Frank Darby, Marshall (Joinery) Ltd
Harrison Peckover, TC Builders
Sam Allen, Conservatory Outlet
Advanced Apprentice of the Year
Amy Hickie, Muirhead Dental Health
Andrew Greenwood, BMA Plumbing & Heating Ltd
Cerys Glynn, Jet2.com & Jet2holidays
Katie Thistleton, Quality Bearings Online
Lucie Fieldhouse, Versatile Home Improvements
Maizie Grange, Construction Marine Ltd
Shauni Johnson, Equans Services Limited
Higher Apprentice of the Year
To Be Announced
Degree Apprentice of the Year
Alexandra Johnson, Produmax Ltd
Alexandra Raddall, Leeds Trinity University
Amaya Beale, Pennine Pneumatic Services Ltd
Andrew Mannion, Reliance Precision Limited
Ben Farrell, FDM Group
Ehsan Hussain, Leeds Trinity University
Helen Beevers, Leeds Teaching Hospital NHS Trust
Jae Priest, CML Civil Engineering
Kieran Taylor, CML Civil Engineering
Engineering & Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year
Alexandra Johnson, Produmax Ltd
Maddie Bissett, Unilever
Maria Perrins, Reliance Precision Limited
Thomas Marchant, Brandon Medical
Professional Services Apprentice of the Year
Cerys Glynn, Jet2.com & Jet2holidays
Charlotte Kelly, Bradford Cyrenians
Deshanya Manikam, Luminate Education Group
Emily Reeves, Leeds Colton Vets for Pets
Shauni Johnson, Equans Services Limited
Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year
Bernadette McNichol, Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust
Faye Irving, Bradford Teaching Hospitals
Helen Beevers, Leeds Teaching Hospital NHS Trust
Luke Stevens, Leeds Teaching Hospital Trust
Serrina Cooper, Roundhay Road Surgery
Technology & Digital Apprentice of the Year
Fizza Mumtaz, Bradford District Credit Union
George Comer, Paul Hartmann
Joel Samuel, Hartley Covea Insurance
Oscar Kelly, Nexus National Security Network
Stephen Beardsley, Covea Insurance
Construction Apprentice of the Year
Dermot Mysiuk, Henley Stone
Elliott Dickson, TF Building Contractors Limited
Frank Darby, Marshall (Joinery) Ltd
Harrison Peckover, TC Builders
Lucie Fieldhouse, Versatile Home Improvements
Mentor of the Year
Mark Roper, CML Civil Engineering
Rebecca Ridley, Leeds Colton Vets for Pets
Vicky Patterson, Leeds College of Building
Diversity and Inclusion Programme
Asda
Jet2.com & Jet2holidays
Zenith
SME Apprentice Employer of the Year
Connect Housing
EN:Able Futures
Leeds Colton Vets for Pets
Reliance Precision Limited
Large Business Apprentice Employer
Asda
FDM Group
Jet2.com & Jet2holidays
Morrisons
Together Housing Group
Zenith
Training Provider/Programme of the Year
Bradford College
CML Civil Engineering
Heart of Yorkshire Education Group – Apprenticeship Team
Find out more information via the official West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards website.
