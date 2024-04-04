Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The annual awards, which serves as a testament to the vibrant apprenticeship landscape in West Yorkshire, will celebrate apprentices, employers, colleges, trainers, and supporters across 14 categories.

A panel of judges, comprising industry experts, have had the difficult task of evaluating all entries to determine this year's finalists and winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the panel this year, there was Ahead Partnership project manager Susie Bell, Jet2 emerging talent and careers manager Katie Rankin and Nick Garthwaite. Kelly McAllister, head of apprenticeships and business development, said: “Apprenticeships play an integral role in providing opportunities for people of all ages in developing skills and expertise to support them into work or to progress through their career.

Finalists have been named for this year’s West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards. Pictured are guest from the 2023 award ceremony. Photo: Gerard Binks

“We know that our region is full of amazing examples of apprenticeships being transformative for both individual apprentices and the businesses employing such talent. We can’t wait to celebrate these successes at the awards taking place in our city later this year.”

The awards will take place at Cedar Court Hotel, Bradford, on Thursday, May 9 from 6.45pm. A welcome drink, sponsored by Cedar Court Hotel, will be provided, followed by a three-course meal. West Yorkshire Apprentice Awards 2024 is sponsored by Bradford College. Event partners include FDM Group, Zenith, Leeds Trinity University, First Intuition, Shipley College, YHANN and our Charity Partner Aphasia Support.

The West Yorkshire Apprentice Awards 2024 will be held at Cedar Court Hotel on May 9.

Here are the West Yorkshire Apprentice Awards 2024:

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year

Alin Florin Pop, Unity Plus Healthcare Ltd

Elliott Dickson, TF Building Contractors Limited

Frank Darby, Marshall (Joinery) Ltd

Harrison Peckover, TC Builders

Sam Allen, Conservatory Outlet

Advanced Apprentice of the Year

Amy Hickie, Muirhead Dental Health

Andrew Greenwood, BMA Plumbing & Heating Ltd

Cerys Glynn, Jet2.com & Jet2holidays

Katie Thistleton, Quality Bearings Online

Lucie Fieldhouse, Versatile Home Improvements

Maizie Grange, Construction Marine Ltd

Shauni Johnson, Equans Services Limited

Higher Apprentice of the Year

To Be Announced

Degree Apprentice of the Year

Alexandra Johnson, Produmax Ltd

Alexandra Raddall, Leeds Trinity University

Amaya Beale, Pennine Pneumatic Services Ltd

Andrew Mannion, Reliance Precision Limited

Ben Farrell, FDM Group

Ehsan Hussain, Leeds Trinity University

Helen Beevers, Leeds Teaching Hospital NHS Trust

Jae Priest, CML Civil Engineering

Kieran Taylor, CML Civil Engineering

Engineering & Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year

Alexandra Johnson, Produmax Ltd

Maddie Bissett, Unilever

Maria Perrins, Reliance Precision Limited

Thomas Marchant, Brandon Medical

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year

Cerys Glynn, Jet2.com & Jet2holidays

Charlotte Kelly, Bradford Cyrenians

Deshanya Manikam, Luminate Education Group

Emily Reeves, Leeds Colton Vets for Pets

Shauni Johnson, Equans Services Limited

Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year

Bernadette McNichol, Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust

Faye Irving, Bradford Teaching Hospitals

Helen Beevers, Leeds Teaching Hospital NHS Trust

Luke Stevens, Leeds Teaching Hospital Trust

Serrina Cooper, Roundhay Road Surgery

Technology & Digital Apprentice of the Year

Fizza Mumtaz, Bradford District Credit Union

George Comer, Paul Hartmann

Joel Samuel, Hartley Covea Insurance

Oscar Kelly, Nexus National Security Network

Stephen Beardsley, Covea Insurance

Construction Apprentice of the Year

Dermot Mysiuk, Henley Stone

Elliott Dickson, TF Building Contractors Limited

Frank Darby, Marshall (Joinery) Ltd

Harrison Peckover, TC Builders

Lucie Fieldhouse, Versatile Home Improvements

Mentor of the Year

Mark Roper, CML Civil Engineering

Rebecca Ridley, Leeds Colton Vets for Pets

Vicky Patterson, Leeds College of Building

Diversity and Inclusion Programme

Asda

Jet2.com & Jet2holidays

Zenith

SME Apprentice Employer of the Year

Connect Housing

EN:Able Futures

Leeds Colton Vets for Pets

Reliance Precision Limited

Large Business Apprentice Employer

Asda

FDM Group

Jet2.com & Jet2holidays

Morrisons

Together Housing Group

Zenith

Training Provider/Programme of the Year

Bradford College

CML Civil Engineering

Heart of Yorkshire Education Group – Apprenticeship Team