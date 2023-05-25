West Yorkshire Apprentice Awards 2023: Best pictures from the ceremony hosted at Tileyard North in Wakefield
The much-anticipated West Yorkshire Apprentice Awards took place last night and we have rounded up some of the best pictures from the evening of glitz and glamour.
Created by the Yorkshire Evening Post in collaboration with Halifax Courier and Wakefield Express, the West Yorkshire Apprentice Awards is in its second year celebrating those who have excelled in their chosen careers and apprenticeship providers in the country. The event was held in the new Tileyard North creative industries hub, in Wakefield, and winners across the 11 categories were announced in an evening of glamour, live music and delicious food.
Here are the best pictures from the night – from the winners to live music.
