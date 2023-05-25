Leeds news you can trust since 1890
West Yorkshire Apprentice Awards 2023: Best pictures from the ceremony hosted at Tileyard North in Wakefield

The much-anticipated West Yorkshire Apprentice Awards took place last night and we have rounded up some of the best pictures from the evening of glitz and glamour.
Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 25th May 2023, 16:10 BST

Created by the Yorkshire Evening Post in collaboration with Halifax Courier and Wakefield Express, the West Yorkshire Apprentice Awards is in its second year celebrating those who have excelled in their chosen careers and apprenticeship providers in the country. The event was held in the new Tileyard North creative industries hub, in Wakefield, and winners across the 11 categories were announced in an evening of glamour, live music and delicious food.

Here are the best pictures from the night – from the winners to live music.

This year, the West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards, a collaboration between the Yorkshire Evening Post, Halifax Courier and Wakefield Express, took place at the Tile Yard in Wakefield. Pictured are guests at the event.

1. West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2023, Tile Yard, Wakefield

This year, the West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards, a collaboration between the Yorkshire Evening Post, Halifax Courier and Wakefield Express, took place at the Tile Yard in Wakefield. Pictured are guests at the event. Photo: Gerard Binks

Former ITV Calendar presenter and journalist Gaynor Barnes hosted the ceremony at Tileyard North in Wakefield.

2. Gaynor Barnes, Host at the West Yorkshire Apprentice Awards

Former ITV Calendar presenter and journalist Gaynor Barnes hosted the ceremony at Tileyard North in Wakefield. Photo: Gerard Binks

Pictured is Joseph Keith, editor at the Yorkshire Evening Post, at the West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards.

3. Joseph Keith, Editor at the Yorkshire Evening Post

Pictured is Joseph Keith, editor at the Yorkshire Evening Post, at the West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards. Photo: Gerard Binks

Tegan Hinch scooped up the Degree Apprentice of the Year award at the second West Yorkshire Apprentice Awards 2023.

4. Tegan Hinch, Degree Apprentice of the Year

Tegan Hinch scooped up the Degree Apprentice of the Year award at the second West Yorkshire Apprentice Awards 2023. Photo: Gerard Binks

