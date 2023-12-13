Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have announced a "significant expansion" of their programmes in Italy after 'huge demand'.

Thousands of extra seats to popular destinations Sicily and Verona from Leeds Bradford Airport are going on sale across both summer 2024 and 2025, in response to demand for "La Dolce Vita" from customers.

The Yeadon-based tour operator has added capacity to three Italian destinations, also including Sardinia, from eight UK airports, aiming to give customers and independent travel agents "even more choice" when it comes to travelling to the three Italian destinations.

In response to demand for beach holidays and city breaks to Sicily, the companies have added a number of additional flights in April to the summer 25 programme from LBA, just in time for Easter.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have added extra flights to Italy from LBA. Picture by Jet2.com

The second Italian destination is Verona, which is probably best known as the medieval city setting for Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet, with access to Lake Garda.

And, with holidaymakers looking to enjoy late Summer in Verona and Lake Garda, Jet2 has responded by adding more flights in September and October 2025 from Leeds Bradford.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “Our Italian programme is enjoying strong demand, which comes as no surprise when you consider the stunning beach holiday and city break options that it offers customers and independent travel agents.

