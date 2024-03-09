Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The awards aim to highlight the importance of apprenticeships in West Yorkshire, showcasing the accomplishments of the apprentices, employers and training providers shaping the workforce of tomorrow.

The awards, set up by the Yorkshire Evening Post in collaboration with the Halifax Courier and Wakefield Express, include 14 categories, and the winners will be announced at a ceremony at Cedar Court Hotel, Bradford, on May 9.

Nominations can be submitted on the West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards website before 6pm on Thursday March 21.

There is less than two weeks left to enter the West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2024, as Bradford College is confirmed as the headline sponsor (Photo by Gerard Binks Photography)

Bradford College has now been announced as the headline sponsor for the 2024 event.

The college's head of apprenticeships and business development, Kelly McAllister, said: "Apprenticeships play an integral role in providing opportunities for people of all ages in developing skills and expertise to support them into work or to progress through their career.

"We know that our region is full of amazing examples of apprenticeships being transformative for both individual apprentices and the businesses employing such talent. We can’t wait to celebrate these successes at the awards taking place in our city later this year."

In 2023, more than 250 guests attended the awards ceremony at Tileyard North in Wakefield. Winners included FDM Group, which scooped the Diversity & Inclusion Programme award for the second year running, and Bradford Teaching Hospitals and Bradford College Partnership - who together scooped Training Provider/Programme of the Year.

FDM Group has scooped the Diversity and Inclusion Award for two years in a row (Photo by Gerard Binks Photography)

A spokesperson for FDM Group said: "Since winning the best in diversity programme award two years in a row, our apprentice community has grown to 35. Our first four apprentices have graduated and have all been retained by the business progressing into graduate-level roles.

"Our mentoring programme is something we are immensely proud of, and it continues to deliver exceptional support to the apprentices internally and on client site.

"Recent discussions with clients interested in providing placements have indicated that our approach to mentoring and training is fast becoming our unique selling point and something we are proud to be leading the way."

Full list of categories for the West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2024

SME Employer of the Year

Open to businesses, with up to 249 employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme.

Large Employer of the Year

Open to businesses, with 250+ employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme.

Diversity and Inclusion Programme, sponsored by FDM Group

Open to all employers that run an apprenticeship programme which actively encourages diversity and inclusion.

Mentor of the Year, Sponsored by Zenith

This category is for an individual who has encouraged and inspired apprentices throughout their training programme. Mentors can be the line manager, a training provider or someone that the apprentice works with who has greatly contributed to the individual’s development

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 2 qualification (equivalent to GCSE passes at grades 4–9). Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023

Advanced Apprentice of the Year

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 3 qualification (equivalent to A Level Pass). Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023.

Higher Apprentice of the Year

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 4 or 5 qualification. Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023

Degree Apprentice of the Year

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 6 or above qualification. Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023.

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Professional Services sector.

Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Health or Public Service Sector.

Construction Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Construction.

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Engineering or Manufacturing sectors

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Technology and Digital Sectors.

Training Provider of the Year