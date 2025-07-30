A new wedding and events venue proposed for a disused farm near Keighley has been recommended for approval - despite opposition from some local residents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The owners of Warley Wise Farm in Cowling, roughly an hour from Leeds, submitted a full planning application (ZA25/26671/FUL) to North Yorkshire Council earlier this year. The proposal seeks to convert a dilapidated agricultural building on the farm into a venue for weddings and events.

In a supporting planning statement, the applicants said the scheme aims to support sustainable rural development, retain the historic features of the stone building, and improve the site's ecological and environmental value.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A CGI image of the finished venue. | Architecture One Eight

The farmstead currently includes a fire-damaged stone structure from 1875, alongside a Victorian-era Dales-style longhouse and a 20th-century lean-to building. None are currently in use.

The redevelopment would involve restoring and extending the main building, adding an entrance foyer and dedicated wedding facilities, including a bar, DJ area, toilets, reception, and buffet space. First-floor plans include a photo suite and storage areas.

The site already has planning permission to convert two barns into residential units, which would also serve as guest accommodation linked to the venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the applicant, the properties would be available on an ad-hoc basis for guests and event staff. During off-peak periods, they would be offered for short-term rental, helping to maintain use of the buildings and contribute to the site’s wider economic sustainability.

The venue is expected to host around 30 events annually, with a capacity of 100 guests for weddings and 120 for receptions. The development is also projected to create seven full-time jobs.

CGI renditions of the wedding venue. | Architecture One Eight

The plans will be discussed at a meeting of North Yorkshire Council’s planning committee on Tuesday, August 5. The scheme has been recommended for approval in an officer’s report, although concerns have been raised locally, mainly regarding potential increases in traffic and noise.

Ward councillor Owen Holmes said public reaction to the proposal had been strong, prompting him to request that the decision be brought before the committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “There is clearly a high level of public concern about this application, so as the local councillor I have asked that it goes before the planning committee for consideration,” he said.

“Since I'm a member of that committee, I am going to keep an open mind until I have seen and heard all the evidence.”