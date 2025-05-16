A wedding coordinator at a prized Leeds hotel has received an award for her “outstanding service, creativity and dedication in delivering exceptional wedding experiences”.

Rebecca Child of The Bridge Hotel & Spa in Wetherby was named ‘Wedding Coordinator of the Year’ at the I DO Wedding Awards 2025.

The award was voted on by real couples and industry peers and was announced at a ceremony on Tuesday (May 13) at Sheffield City Hall.

A spokesperson for the hotel said: “The accolade celebrates the tireless work and personal touch of Rebecca Child, whose attention to detail and passion for creating unforgettable moments has earned the hotel a reputation as one of the most loved wedding venues in the region.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Rebecca worked tirelessly with brides and grooms to navigate the uncertainty of the period by postponing, reimagining, and rescheduling weddings “with compassion and flexibility”.

The spokesperson added: “That commitment to our couples never wavered, and it laid the foundation for the trusted relationships we continue to build today.”

General manager John Gascoyne said: “Winning this award is a tremendous honour for us as an independent Yorkshire hotel.

“Every wedding we host is unique, and we’re deeply grateful to the couples who trusted us with their special day and took the time to vote.

“We are exceptionally proud of Rebecca who we feel thoroughly deserves this award.

The family-owned hotel won two awards at The Prestige Business Awards last year, saying it was “proud to represent the region on the national stage”.

Built as a coaching inn in the 17th century, The Bridge Hotel & Spa is a four-star hotel with 37 bedrooms that are individually furnished and decorated.

To learn more about weddings at The Bridge Hotel & Spa visit their website.