Umee Sushi Chapel Allerton: New Japanese restaurant set to open in Leeds with bluefin tuna and wagyu dishes

A new sushi restaurant and bar is set to open in Leeds next month. 
Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 24th Apr 2024, 16:30 BST
Umee Sushi will be opening in Chapel Allerton in early May, taking over a former pharmacy on on Harrogate Road.

Meaning ‘delicious sushi’ in Japanese, the restaurant is brought to the city by director Furun Zhen, 29, who has spent most of the last decade working in sushi restaurants and felt it was the “right time” to open his own. 

Umee Sushi is opening soon on Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton. Photo: National WorldUmee Sushi is opening soon on Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton. Photo: National World
Mr Zhen said he is both excited and nervous to open his first restaurant. He added: “Chapel Allerton is a nice place. Harrogate Road is the right spot. And there’s nothing like this here.” 

The new venue, which has been under renovations for six months, will offer an authentic Japanese experience, a broad menu including bluefin tuna sushi and wagyu burgers. The 36-seater restaurant will also have a bar to complement the sushi offering. 

Mr Zhen said the response from locals thus far has been great, with many people asking when the restaurant will open. 

A soft launch is due to take place on Friday April 26, the restaurant is hoping to welcome customers into its new space in early May.

