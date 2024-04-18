Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kitsu Go, which will serve office workers in nearby developments, will be based on St Paul’s Street.

Kitsu Go is set to open on St Paul's Street, Leeds, in a unit formerly occupied by My Bar. Photo: National World.

Signs for the new eatery appeared on the unit, a short walk from Park Square, earlier this week. Work is currently underway ahead of the new restaurant’s opening.

Sing Wong, the venue’s owner, told the YEP that he anticipates it will open next month.

Kitsu Go’s Instagram advertises it as a “contemporary Japanese grab and go”, serving sushi, curry and tempura.