Kitsu Go St Paul's Street: New Japanese 'grab and go' restaurant set to open in Leeds city centre

A new Japanese “grab and go” takeaway is set to open in the heart of Leeds’ financial quarter.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 18th Apr 2024, 16:30 BST
Kitsu Go, which will serve office workers in nearby developments, will be based on St Paul’s Street.

Kitsu Go is set to open on St Paul's Street, Leeds, in a unit formerly occupied by My Bar. Photo: National World.Kitsu Go is set to open on St Paul's Street, Leeds, in a unit formerly occupied by My Bar. Photo: National World.
Signs for the new eatery appeared on the unit, a short walk from Park Square, earlier this week. Work is currently underway ahead of the new restaurant’s opening.

Sing Wong, the venue’s owner, told the YEP that he anticipates it will open next month.

Kitsu Go’s Instagram advertises it as a “contemporary Japanese grab and go”, serving sushi, curry and tempura.

The unit was formerly occupied by cocktail venue My Bar, which opened back in 2021 but has now closed.

