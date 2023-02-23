Paul Beardsley and Wayne Dunnington have big plans for the Leeds market town and Truth Hurts Brew Co is at the heart of it. Previously known as Blue Square Brewery, it has been repackaged under new management with Paul as the founder and Wayne as co-owner. The duo are also behind Prospect on Queen Street and plan to introduce a new bar to Morley named Mr Inman’s.

Wayne explained: “Morley Bottoms has had a regeneration and now it's got a really cool little vibe going on. It's not your mainstream typical vibe, it's got a laidback feel. We've got three venues now - Truth Hurts Brewery & Tap, Mr Inman's that we're opening in April, and Prospect. Our plan is to push these Truth Hurts beers into these venues. It's community beers for community bars.”

Truth Hurts has been steered in a new direction and accessibility is a priority for Paul and Wayne. They strive to create craft beer that is “available to everyone” as part of their community-based vision. Paul said: “I've been involved about three years and that's when we rebranded as Truth Hurts Brewing. The tagline that goes with it is 'straight-talking beer from the North'. That's the idea behind it, it's where the name comes from - straight to the point, straight-talking, not too crafty. It's craft that is available to everyone. It's about being available to the community, being a community brewery.”

The plan is for Truth Hurts beers to be served in Prospect and Mr Inman’s, as well as at the Truth Hurts site on Peel Street. Wayne explained: “Prospect is at the lead of it with Truth Hurts following through doing their thing. We are collectively pulling two strong brands together and recreating and repurposing. Flowing Truth Hurts beers into our own venues should work an absolute treat for us.”

Recent Truth Hurts creation ‘Leeds Pilsner’, a German-style pilsner, is already being poured at Prospect. Truth Hurts have also confirmed on social media they have developed a fresh take on a beer created in the past that will soon be introduced.

The Covid-19 pandemic proved difficult for many independent businesses but Paul believes it incentivised people to turn to local businesses such as their own. He said: “I think one of the positives of Covid was that people realised unless they started shopping local, these places were going to disappear. That was more obvious in hospitality. People started looking for local venues both to support and because it was easier as well. In Morley, there's loads of places to choose from.”

Wayne added: “Covid was obviously very difficult, as it was for everyone. We all felt it, but we have got loyal people, loyal local people and people that come from out of the area. Five years ago, I would have got the train into Leeds because I didn't think there was anywhere to go and have a beer with like-minded people in Morley. It's so pleasing now to be involved in Morley.”