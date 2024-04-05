CUPP Leeds: Popular bubble tea chain opens second site in White Rose Shopping Centre
CUPP will open to the public in the White Rose Shopping Centre at 2pm today (April 5) in Unit 28E,
This is the latest in a string of new openings for the growing business, which was launched in Bristol by founder Lee Peacock in 2012.
It first arrived in the city in Trinity Leeds back in 2021 and became a popular spot for shoppers and passersby to pick up the Taiwanese beverage.
And this new Leeds venue will be its 35th store in the country, with plans to open many more including Dundee, Edinburgh, Croydon and Belfast.
Brand director Angharad Jackson said: “We're bubbling with excitement for our second new store in Leeds.
“We’re so happy to bring CUPP's innovative boba teas to another location in one of our favourite Northern cities. We’ve seen an amazing response since opening in Trinity Centre, back in 2021, no doubt White Rose will be equally as popular.”
CUPP uses fresh fruit purées, premium milk options, and bespoke brown sugar syrups to create its signature boba teas.
In October 2023, it launched a brand new menu offering the UK’s first mochi boba tea and cloudcake boba tea. CUPP will continue to bring innovative, exciting new flavours to their customers at both Leeds sites this year.
To celebrate its opening, the first 100 customers will receive a free boba tea, with an offer of 50% off all boba teas for the rest of the day.
