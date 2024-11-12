Three Leeds businesses have been shortlisted in this year’s The Yorkshires. Business Awards.

The annual event, which will be held at the Queens Hotel on December 6, will celebrate all things excellent in the Yorkshire business sector.

It is set to host more than 400 peers to support the vital work that Yorkshire Children’s Charity are doing to help the region’s most vulnerable children.

Flying the flag for Leeds in the ESG Excellence Award category is Morley Glass.

Meanwhile construction company JBA Bentley is in the running for the Innovation Award and Renew Holdings has been shortlisted for the Heritage Award and Large Corporate of the Year Award. The business’ chief executive is also up for the Business Leader Award.

Last year, The Yorkshires. Business Awards raised more than £182,000.

Aiming to relieve some of the struggles families have to face, often exacerbated in the winter months, Yorkshire Children’s Charity work to provide essentials for children and help families struggling with the cost-of-living crisis, and also break the cycle of intergenerational poverty in the region.

Events like The Yorkshires. are both aimed at celebrating entrepreneurial spirit and raising vital funds in order to help vulnerable children and young people to have the most fulfilling future possible.

Here are all the businesses shortlisted at The Yorkshires. Business Awards 2024:

Large Corporate of the Year Award:

Alder & Allan

Nexus Vehicle Management

Renew Holdings

Mid-Market Corporate of the Year Award:

Envirovent

Mansfield Pollard

Sewtec

ESG Excellence Award:

John Cotton

Lucy & Yak

Morley Glass

Innovation Award:

A-Safe

JBA

Kelling

Heritage Award:

John Cotton

Mansfield Pollard

Renew Holdings

Business Leader Award:

Mansfield Pollard - Louise Ellis-Frankland, CEO

Renew Holdings - Paul Scott, Chief Executive

Sewtec - Mark Cook, Managing Director