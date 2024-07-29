Yorkshire charity launches campaign to help 25,000 of region’s most vulnerable young people

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Yorkshire Children’s Charity is on a mission to impact 25,000 children’s lives and raise £1m to combat child poverty in a new campaign, as the number of young people living below the poverty line reaches its highest level in more than 20 years.

The charity is calling on people across UK to donate £25 to “light a star” for a child living in poverty. From their first Christmas present or school trip to a warm winter coat or new shoes for school, every star lit will make a huge difference to a child’s life this year. Each individual donation will help a child with a need that wouldn’t otherwise be met. Every donation will go straight to improving the life of a child in Yorkshire, with 100% of all donations given directed straight to beneficiaries.

People can Light a Star for the children at yorkshirechildrenscharity.org/lightastar.

Yorkshire Children’s Charity is working to raise 25,000 stars in 2024 as part of a wider fundraising drive this year.

Charlotte Farrington, CEO of Yorkshire Children's Charity

As well as lighting stars, supporters can help the charity in its mission by getting involved with fundraising events throughout the year, volunteering at sporting fundraisers, seasonal donation drives, and more.

The Light a Star campaign has launched this week and will culminate at the Night Under the Stars fundraising gala in September 2024. With the final tickets available here, the event has confirmed guests will enjoy an exclusive performance from Olly Murs, along with exceptional food, drink and entertainment in an enchanting setting at Grantley Hall.

The event will also include a silent auction on the night which will be live to the public, with prizes including a US Masters Golf Experience; Monaco Grand Prix Experience; Private villa in Tuscany for 10 people; Mark Cavendish signed jersey; Tommy Banks Michelin Star Dining Experience; Padel weekend in Portugal and much more.

Now in its third year, Yorkshire Children’s Charity is a small, disruptive charity making huge differences to the lives of the children they help. Founded and run by mum of two Charlotte Farrington, the charity raised £4.6m in its first two years. While this is an unprecedented result in its sector, Yorkshire Children’s Charity is continually striving to make things better for children and young people living at disadvantage in Yorkshire.

By taking the pressure off young people and their families by relieving their immediate struggles, Yorkshire Children’s Charity’s long term goal is to break the intergenerational cycle of poverty endemic in the region and ensure all of its young people are given equal opportunity to thrive; because all children, irrespective of their health, ability or financial circumstance, have the right to a fair, inclusive and happy life.

Charlotte Farrington, Founder and CEO of Yorkshire Children’s Charity, said: “The state of child poverty in our region is unprecedented and completely unacceptable. The youngest, most vulnerable people in our society are in desperate need of help and it is our collective responsibility to support them wherever and however possible. By answering our call to Light a Star for a child in Yorkshire from just £25, each and every supporter will make a tangible difference to a child living in poverty this year.”