Limited places still available for first ever Great Leeds Walk

Any budding walkers need to act now if they want to participate in the first ever Great Leeds Walk on Saturday 13th July, which will raise money for Leeds Children’s Charity at Lineham Farm and take in lots of the city’s best rural sights.

More than 120 of the 200 available places have already been snapped up for the sponsored event, which gives participants a choice of a three mile walk around Eccup’s Lineham Farm, a 10-mile hike or a marathon distance of 26-miles.

Each route will be self-led, with markers and marshals along the routes, and to make the challenge accessible for everyone, the shortest route is suitable for prams and wheelchairs. The 10-mile walk starts at the farm and there will be shuttle buses back to the start. The full 26-mile route is circular, starting and finishing at the farm.

The entry fee to participate in the three mile walk is £10 per adult and kids go free. The 26-mile walk has a £15 registration fee and there are discounts for group sign-ups. Participants are then encouraged to raise money through sponsorship with all proceeds directly supporting Leeds Children’s Charity at Lineham Farm.

Megan Phillips and Natalie Johnston from Leeds Children's Charity with Natalie's son Noah

Jenny Jones, head of fundraising from Leeds Children’s Charity at Lineham Farm, said: “With more than 120 people already signed up for the first ever Great Leeds Walk, it promises to be a fantastic day and we’d urge anyone else considering it to sign up now.

“It will be an opportunity to explore the wonderful sights and beautiful countryside that Leeds has to offer, all whilst making a genuine difference to children who suffer challenges and disadvantages in their daily lives.

“Many of these children live in poverty, have difficult and sometimes abusive home lives, or are carers for parents or close relatives. They might come to Lineham Farm for a day or a whole week and it gives them a much-needed break, as well as the opportunity to explore, learn, play and have fun. For some children, it’s the first time they’ve had a warm bed to sleep in and toys to play with, but crucially they all make special memories, try new things and feel safe.”

Leeds Children’s Charity has been providing unforgettable breaks for underprivileged, vulnerable and disadvantaged children since 1904. In 1993, Lineham Farm was transformed into an outdoor children’s centre and quickly became recognised as one of the best facilities of its kind in the UK. Leeds Children’s Charity began using Lineham Farm for their breaks in 2016 and in 2020 the two charities merged to become Leeds Children’s Charity at Lineham Farm.