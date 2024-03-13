The Tetley: Leeds art gallery organisers issue update after being forced to leave 'iconic' building last year

The team behind an art gallery that operated out of an "iconic" Leeds building for 10 years has issued an update as they attempt to find a new home in the city.
By Charles Gray
Published 13th Mar 2024, 17:25 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Tetley Art Gallery announced last year that they would be leaving the venue after 10 years after it transpired that the owners "had other long-term plans for the building".

The group has today (Wednesday) announced that plans to open a new venue in Leeds city centre this year "are no longer viable".

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: "We’ve been working hard to identify a new home in Leeds with several partners, collaborating on what seemed like very promising outcomes – but due to the financial climate these plans have not materialised.

The organisers of the contemporary art gallery at The Tetley were told that they had to leave last year. Photo: James HardistyThe organisers of the contemporary art gallery at The Tetley were told that they had to leave last year. Photo: James Hardisty
The organisers of the contemporary art gallery at The Tetley were told that they had to leave last year. Photo: James Hardisty

"Whilst we search for a new permanent home, we’re continuing to deliver on our mission without a venue – providing opportunities for people to engage with contemporary art locally, nationally and internationally."

The organisers said that in the meantime they are organising free exhibitions, commissioning public art and working with communities to provide new play opportunities.

They said that they intend to "mark this new chapter" by going under a new name and identity that will be announced later this year.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: "We believe in the importance of contemporary art – and it’s what we’ll continue to champion, support and make happen.

"So, we’ll see you soon. Not at The Tetley, but perhaps in your nearby community centre; your local park; or across the streets of our city."

The previous owners of the Tetley building, Carlsberg UK, agreed to a free lease with the organisers over ten years ago and continued to manage the upkeep of the building. 

In 2022, The Tetley group secured capital development funding from Arts Council England to contribute to the development and fit-out of The Tetley building for its ongoing use as an art gallery.

However, last year the new owners unveiled that they would not be renewing their lease. Since then plans have been unveiled to provide a new food, drink and event space.

Related topics:The TetleyLeedsArt gallery

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.