The Tetley: Leeds art gallery organisers issue update after being forced to leave 'iconic' building last year
The Tetley Art Gallery announced last year that they would be leaving the venue after 10 years after it transpired that the owners "had other long-term plans for the building".
The group has today (Wednesday) announced that plans to open a new venue in Leeds city centre this year "are no longer viable".
A spokesperson said: "We’ve been working hard to identify a new home in Leeds with several partners, collaborating on what seemed like very promising outcomes – but due to the financial climate these plans have not materialised.
"Whilst we search for a new permanent home, we’re continuing to deliver on our mission without a venue – providing opportunities for people to engage with contemporary art locally, nationally and internationally."
The organisers said that in the meantime they are organising free exhibitions, commissioning public art and working with communities to provide new play opportunities.
They said that they intend to "mark this new chapter" by going under a new name and identity that will be announced later this year.
A spokesperson said: "We believe in the importance of contemporary art – and it’s what we’ll continue to champion, support and make happen.
"So, we’ll see you soon. Not at The Tetley, but perhaps in your nearby community centre; your local park; or across the streets of our city."
The previous owners of the Tetley building, Carlsberg UK, agreed to a free lease with the organisers over ten years ago and continued to manage the upkeep of the building.
In 2022, The Tetley group secured capital development funding from Arts Council England to contribute to the development and fit-out of The Tetley building for its ongoing use as an art gallery.
However, last year the new owners unveiled that they would not be renewing their lease. Since then plans have been unveiled to provide a new food, drink and event space.
