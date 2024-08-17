Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A luxury dog grooming spa is set to open in Leeds this month.

The Hound Ville will be opening on Station Road, Horsforth, on August 20, following a £10,000 investment.

Offering exceptional grooming and spa treatments, the new shop features a variety of premium pet products, including natural treats and stylish dog accessories.

Freshly baked dog treats from its sister company, The Hound Ville Dog Bakery in Brighouse, will also be available at the Horsforth site.

And to celebrate the new opening, the award-winning business is inviting dog owners and their pets to come along to an open day, held on Tuesday, August 20, from 4pm - 8pm.

The Hound Ville is set to open in Horsforth next week. Photo: The Hound Ville | The Hound Ville

Customers will be able to explore the facilities, meet professional groomers, take home goody bags while exploring the services on offer.

Founder Hannah Butcher co-owns The Hound Ville with Kennedy Power, a local entrepreneur from Halifax who has invested into the new location and business.

Both women are passionate about providing exceptional dog grooming services and offering a pleasant environment for dogs while they are out of their owners' care.

Last year, the business took home Dog Groomer of the Year at The Yorkshire Prestige Awards.