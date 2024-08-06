Revolutionary biohacking treatments popular with celebs arrives at high-street beauty salon in Leeds

Cutting-edge treatments popular amongst A-list celebs such as Victoria Beckham, Courtney Cox and Cristiano Ronaldo have now launched at the Tanning Shop – making the once exclusive services more accessible than ever.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tanning Shop has become the first brand to bring red light therapy and zerobody cryotherapy (cold water therapy but dry!) to the high street, which are part of an increasingly popular wellness trend known as ‘biohacking’.

Also known as ‘DIY biology', biohacking involves making small, incremental lifestyle changes to improve your overall health and well-being.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Mooney, Chairman at the Tanning Shop, said: “Biohacking is about taking control of your health and wellbeing, down to a biological level. Up until very recently, it was only the super elite who could afford to indulge in these transformative therapies, but not anymore, as the launch of these two new services at the Tanning Shop makes biohacking available to the masses.”

Red light therapy

Red-Light Therapy (RLT)

Red-light therapy (also called photobiomodulation) is a popular biohacking tool and has become a beauty regime staple among well-known celebrities such as Victoria Beckham and Sofia Richie.

RLT is completely safe, natural and non-invasive. Using near-infrared light, it enhances cellular performance by stimulating the mitochondria, known as the powerhouse of cells, to produce more energy in the form of ATP (adenosine triphosphate). This provides the fuel each cell needs to carry out all of its functions, including regeneration and healing. In turn this improves skin appearance.

RLT targets fine lines, wrinkles, eczema, cellulite and stretch marks through increasing collagen production and reducing inflammation, as well as improving sleep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zerobody cryotherapy

Suitable for all skin types, this non-invasive treatment lasts 10-15 minutes and supports overall health by stimulating cellular function through the product of ATP, the primary energy source for cells.

As a biohack, RLT at the Tanning Shop can help with:

Improving sleep

Reducing cellulite

Healing scars and wounds

Muscle recovery

Decreasing joint pain

Improving circulation

Zerobody Cryotherapy

Red light therapy

Embrace the cold with zerobody cryotherapy at the Tanning Shop , a cutting-edge biohacking method. This three-to-five-minute treatment, previously exclusive to high-end spas and celebrities like Cristiano Ronaldo and Courtney Cox, combines cryotherapy (aka cold water therapy, cold water immersion) and floatation therapy benefits.

The patented water membrane technology offers all the benefits of an ice bath, without the need to get wet! This promotes:

Faster post-workout recovery

Reduced muscle soreness

Improved circulation

Boosted immune system

The powerful cryotherapy enhances complexion, tightens skin and improves product absorption by increasing microcirculation.

Additional biohacking benefits of cryotherapy include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Easing muscle and joint pain

Reducing inflammation

Strengthening the immune system

Muscle recovery

Weight loss

Improved mood and overall well-being

Maximising Biohacking Benefits with Combined Therapy (aka ‘Stacking)

Combining, or ‘stacking’, red light and whole-body cryotherapy can achieve even more remarkable biohacking results, such as increased energy, better sleep, faster recovery and enhanced complexion. A cryotherapy session becomes more enjoyable after a red-light session, as the body is warmed up to the core.

To book a red-light therapy or cryotherapy session at the Tanning Shop visit www.thetanningshop.co.uk