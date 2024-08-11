High Trees: Garden centre with coffee shop and bar near Leeds Bradford Airport listed for sale at £300k
High Trees Garden Centre, located on Otley Old Road, Horsforth, has been listed for sale by Ernest Wilson Business Agents.
One of the largest and most popular garden centres in Leeds, High Trees has been owned by the same family for over 40 years - who now wish to retire.
Located near Leeds Bradford Airport, the popular spot has been listed for sale at an asking price of £300,000 and annual reported turnover of £936,000.
The business listing adds: “Photographs can not do justice to the business and property which has rows and rows of internal and external departments filled with stock – everything from seeds to trees and rubber wellies to lawn mowers and garden furniture.
“To enhance the customer experience, the garden centre has a very popular coffee shop with deli-counters, a gift shop and seating both inside for approximately 50, and outside in a beautiful courtyard which includes a children’s play-pen.”
The café alone is reported to attract sales in excess of £5,000 per week and holds an unrestricted licence to serve alcohol.
The large catering kitchen, features a central island and includes a vast range of commercial quality equipment capable of putting out high volumes of food, quickly.
In May, High Trees was listed as among the best garden centres in Leeds by Yorkshire Evening Post readers.
