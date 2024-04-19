Wire Leeds closing: Locals 'gutted' as Call Lane nightclub announces its closure after 18 years
Call Lane venue Wire had been in the business for 18 years, a champion of underground electronic music from drum and bass to techno.
The club’s owners announced today that it will permanently close on Sunday June 2 due to the “immense pressure” on the UK nightlife industry and the cost of living crisis.
Posting on Instagram, they said: “Since re-opening after the pandemic, the UK nightlife industry has been under immense pressure which we have not been immune to.
“The cost of living crisis and changing lifestyle choices coinciding with other looming commercial challenges unique to the venue have gradually led to the unavoidable outcome that the club can no longer continue as a viable business.
“We are grateful for the past 18 years and our mission to create an underground electronic music venue dedicated to drum and bass, house and techno that Leeds could be proud of has been well and truly achieved."
Yorkshire Evening Post readers have reacted with sadness to the news - Ant Blythe said they were “gutted”.
Peter Beckwith said: “Another one gone… where are [artists] supposed to play?”
Chris Levy was concerned there would be “no more clubs to dance” in the city, while Nickie Wilson said the news was a “shame”.
The owners thanked the DJs, promoters and staff they have worked with since 2006, when the venue opened in the former Think Tank basement unit.
It will be the second Leeds nightclub to shut its doors this year, following the closure of Pryzm clubs across the country. In recent years, the city has lost Mint Club on Harrison Street, the legendary Club Mission in Heaton’s Court and its sister venue Tunnel.
