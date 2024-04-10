Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 46-storey block of flats, along with office buildings, is planned for land near Wellington Street, close to the former Yorkshire Post Newspapers site.

Existing buildings would be demolished and a road repositioned to make way for the scheme by property developer McLaren.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tallest of the buildings would contain 464 rented apartments under the proposal, set to be discussed by the council’s City Plans Panel on Thursday (April 11).

A 46-storey block of flats, along with office buildings, is planned for land near Wellington Street. Picture: Simon Hulme

A report to the meeting said the applicant had added five more storeys to the block of flats since first drawing up plans.

Nearby Skinner Street would be repositioned as part of the scheme.

The application faced an objection from Leeds Civic Trust, which had concerns including the appearance of the development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Civic Trust’s objection said: “On a hot sunny Sunday afternoon, aconsiderable number of the possible 726 residents may well be wanting to make use of outdoor green space, as may a few thousand office workers during the week.

“The development is simply too cramped, with too little outside breathing space.”

Landscaping, tree planting and a lawn and play area are part of the proposal, the report said.

One of the owners of the land also objected on the grounds that no agreement had been reached for the developer to buy the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report said the applicant was not required to own the land in order to seek planning permission but would need to acquire legal rights over the site to press ahead with the scheme.

The panel is recommended to defer and delegate the application to the council’s chief planning officer. Approval would be subject to conditions and financial contributions towards traffic schemes and nearby green space.

The report said: “The proposals identify the potential to regenerate a sustainably located brownfield city centre site which has been underutilised for a number of years.