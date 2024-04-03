Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Hot Yoga Chapel will open on April 12, taking over the former Engine House, a grade two listed building in Holbeck.

It comes as the company’s Ilkley branch has amassed “phenomenal” support from locals following its opening in May 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owner Zana Hunter, who also teaches at the studio, said opening a hot yoga studio was a long-term goal of hers.

Left, Zana Hunter, the owner of Hot Yoga Chapel in Ilkley and Leeds. Right, Zana with her team. Photo: The Hot Yoga Chapel

She told Yorkshire Evening Post: “I'd wanted to open a hot studio for probably about five years. I used to work at the Hot Room in Leeds and I was searching for a unit for a long time, but I didn't just want to settle for anything. I wanted it to be perfect.

“And the Chapel just ticked all the boxes. It was so beautiful and unique and had a history, it had energy - everything I wanted in the studio.

“I can't describe how successful it's been from day one. It's been received really well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We've built a really amazing community of people who are just really committed to their practice, and also to building community together, which I think people are crying out for now.”

A new yoga studio is opening in Leeds, taking over a grade two listed building. Photo: The Hot Yoga Chapel

The permanent closure of the Hot Room, in the soon-to-be demolished shopping centre The Core on the Headrow, had left students and teachers looking elsewhere. Many reached out to Zana.

It was only then did Zana begin to think about opening a second site, she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zana added: “It was almost like just a calling that I had to answer to. I wasn't searching to open a second studio, but the stars sort of aligned.

“I always say it's a little bit like ‘dharma’, which is a yogic word for your life's duty. And I feel like it was just my ‘dharma’, like ‘you need to do this for these people’.”

The Hot Yoga Chapel will continue to host its “powerful, hot yoga classes” while it also looks to expand its offering to include more dance classes at the new venue.

And to celebrate its opening, The Hot Yoga Chapel is offering unlimited free yoga for 30 days, priced at £35.