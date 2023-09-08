The gallery focuses on Wellington Street during the 1970s and 1980s and brings into focus shops, pubs, cafes and landmarks as well the sight of traffic congestion that will be familiar to generations of people. Enjoy these photos plucked from the YEP archive – is it the Wellington Street you remember? READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook