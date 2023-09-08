Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds city centre memories: Life on Wellington Street in the 1970s and 1980s

These photos showcases life on a well travelled gateway to Leeds city centre over two decades.
Andrew Hutchinson
Published 8th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

The gallery focuses on Wellington Street during the 1970s and 1980s and brings into focus shops, pubs, cafes and landmarks as well the sight of traffic congestion that will be familiar to generations of people. Enjoy these photos plucked from the YEP archive – is it the Wellington Street you remember? READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories from Wellington Street in the 1970s and 1980s.

1. Wellington Street memories

Enjoy these photo memories from Wellington Street in the 1970s and 1980s. Photo: YPN

Did you enjoy a drink at the Central Station back in the day? Pictured in July 1974.

2. Wellington Street memories

Did you enjoy a drink at the Central Station back in the day? Pictured in July 1974. Photo: YPN

A view down Wellington Street from March 1973.

3. Wellington Street memories

A view down Wellington Street from March 1973. Photo: YPN

Wellington Street in July 1974.

4. Wellington Street memories

Wellington Street in July 1974. Photo: YPN

