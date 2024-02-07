Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shannon Martin left the show after just two tasks in last year’s series - and she claims she didn’t need Lord Sugar’s investment or expertise to make her bridal business a success.

Her boutique, Dotty Bridal, was founded in Holmfirth 10 years ago and has just been named UK Bridal Retailer of the Year at the national 2024 Wedding Industry Awards.

Shannon says she has achieved a record turnover in the last year - with profit increasing fourfold in just three years on the back of a wedding industry boom post-pandemic.

Shannon Martin, the owner of Dotty Bridal boutique in Holmfirth, quit The Apprentice last year after two tasks (Photo by BBC/National World)

The 35-year-old said: “I couldn’t be happier at how business is going, and especially the success we’ve had over the past year.

“To come out as the very best in the UK shows we have got things right and provide a great experience, which is what I set out to do.

“ I want big things for Dotty Bridal, and always have, and that was actually the main reason for me leaving The Apprentice like I did. I’ve no regrets.”

Shannon first applied for the show in 2014 with a business idea for a pre-loved wedding dress store. Although she didn’t make it onto that series, she was encouraged to go away and set up the business and make it a success.

Shannon says she hasn't regretted leaving the show "for a single second" (Photo by Shannon Martin)

Her first business, Evelyn Taylor Bridal, was followed by the launch of Dotty Bridal (named after her grandma) in 2015.

By the time Shannon reapplied for The Apprentice in 2022, she was confident she had a business that “Lord Sugar would want a bit of”.

And viewers were shocked to find out the value of her business, as she boasted of a £1 million turnover in the first episode - with some questioning why she chose to appear on the show.

Despite having longed to be an Apprentice candidate, Shannon says she soon decided it wasn’t for her - quitting two weeks in.

Pictured models, left to right, are Victoria Goulbourne, Gemma Sadler, and Hannah Wright, with owner Shannon Martin in pink, and designer Anna Riley-Dibb in black. (Photo by hdtwo photography)

Shannon added: “Lord Sugar is exactly like what you see on the television in real life. There’s no pretence with him and I like that,” she said.

“When I announced in the boardroom that I was leaving, he told the other candidates it was an indication of how tough the process was, but it wasn’t that. It just wasn’t right for me.

“As I was doing the tasks, I found myself questioning why I was there, and whether I really wanted him to have 50% ownership of my business for a £250,000 investment.

“I’d worked so hard, and built a great team, so ultimately decided I didn’t want to go on and win the investment. I wanted control of my own destiny.

“Of course, I may not have gone on and won, and if I had I know Lord Sugar would have had a hugely positive impact for us, but I’ve not regretted walking away for a single second.