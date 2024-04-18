The owner of boutique gym North Studio in Roundhay and Harrogate, Rachel battled it out with pie maker Phil Turner in Thursday’s grand final. The economics graduate impressed Lord Sugar with her proposal to expand her boutique fitness studios across the north of England.
Rachel left her job in finance to pursue her love for fitness - and at the time of launch, North Studio had to be designed with social distancing measures in mind. After battling through the pandemic, the studio now offers a wide range of classes including barre, cycle 45 and vinyasa yoga.
Take a look inside Rachel’s North Studio in Roundhay.
Rachel opened her boutique fitness studio North Studio, off Street Lane in Roundhay, in 2020 Photo: North Studio
The wellness centre offers class-based workouts, holistic therapies and massage treatments Photo: North Studio
Rachel said that opening a business in the middle of Covid and creating a strong community of clients - despite restrictions and limitations - was her biggest business success to date Photo: North Studio
Classes include Box and Build, Vinyasa Yoga, Cycle 45, HIIT + Run and The Rebuild Photo: North Studio
Customers can order a smoothie, juice, shake or hot drink before class at the studio's ReFuel kitchen Photo: North Studio
Rachel scooped Lord Sugar’s £250,000 investment into her business, bringing The Apprentice crown back to Leeds Photo: BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston/PA Wire
