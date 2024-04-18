The owner of boutique gym North Studio in Roundhay and Harrogate, Rachel battled it out with pie maker Phil Turner in Thursday’s grand final. The economics graduate impressed Lord Sugar with her proposal to expand her boutique fitness studios across the north of England.

Rachel left her job in finance to pursue her love for fitness - and at the time of launch, North Studio had to be designed with social distancing measures in mind. After battling through the pandemic, the studio now offers a wide range of classes including barre, cycle 45 and vinyasa yoga.