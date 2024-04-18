Rachel Woolford The Apprentice winner: Inside the Leeds entrepreneur's North Studio in Roundhay

Rachel Woolford has scooped the £250,000 investment from Lord Sugar - bringing The Apprentice crown home to Leeds.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 18th Apr 2024, 04:45 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2024, 22:07 BST

The owner of boutique gym North Studio in Roundhay and Harrogate, Rachel battled it out with pie maker Phil Turner in Thursday’s grand final. The economics graduate impressed Lord Sugar with her proposal to expand her boutique fitness studios across the north of England.

Rachel left her job in finance to pursue her love for fitness - and at the time of launch, North Studio had to be designed with social distancing measures in mind. After battling through the pandemic, the studio now offers a wide range of classes including barre, cycle 45 and vinyasa yoga.

Take a look inside Rachel’s North Studio in Roundhay.

Rachel opened her boutique fitness studio North Studio, off Street Lane in Roundhay, in 2020

1. North Studio

Rachel opened her boutique fitness studio North Studio, off Street Lane in Roundhay, in 2020 Photo: North Studio

The wellness centre offers class-based workouts, holistic therapies and massage treatments

2. North Studio

The wellness centre offers class-based workouts, holistic therapies and massage treatments Photo: North Studio

Rachel said that opening a business in the middle of Covid and creating a strong community of clients - despite restrictions and limitations - was her biggest business success to date

3. North Studio

Rachel said that opening a business in the middle of Covid and creating a strong community of clients - despite restrictions and limitations - was her biggest business success to date Photo: North Studio

Classes include Box and Build, Vinyasa Yoga, Cycle 45, HIIT + Run and The Rebuild

4. North Studio

Classes include Box and Build, Vinyasa Yoga, Cycle 45, HIIT + Run and The Rebuild Photo: North Studio

Customers can order a smoothie, juice, shake or hot drink before class at the studio's ReFuel kitchen

5. North Studio

Customers can order a smoothie, juice, shake or hot drink before class at the studio's ReFuel kitchen Photo: North Studio

Rachel scooped Lord Sugar’s £250,000 investment into her business, bringing The Apprentice crown back to Leeds

6. Rachel Woolford

Rachel scooped Lord Sugar’s £250,000 investment into her business, bringing The Apprentice crown back to Leeds Photo: BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston/PA Wire

