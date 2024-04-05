Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After 10 weeks of gruelling challenges, dental group owner Dr Paul Midha and boutique fitness studio owner Rachel Woolford have made it through to the interview round, which will air next Thursday (April 11) on BBC One.

They will be joined by recruitment consultant Flo Edwards, pie company owner Phil Turner, and music and wellness entrepreneur Tre Lowe.

Leeds candidates Rachel Woolford and Dr Paul Midha are through to the penultimate episode of The Apprentice. Photo: BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston/PA Wire.

The candidates secured their places after making it through last night’s (April 4) episode which saw them tasked with creating a new vegan alternative to cheese that they had to pitch to major retailers.

The owner of VICI Dental Group on Albion Place, Midha started his practice using every resource he had.

In his BBC candidate profile, he said: "After graduating as a dentist, I diligently saved a 20% deposit upon the acquisition of my first dental practice and invested every resource, leaving just £100 in my account, and dedicated myself to the practice.

"Over 15 months of unwavering dedication, the practice's valuation soared to an astounding £900,000 - an exceptional growth of over five times its initial value."

Midha said that making it to the final five of the show was “one of the best feelings” he has ever had and a “pinnacle” life achievement moment.

“To be able to get through all ten tasks, through such a rigorous process, it was just amazing,” he added.

“I know I’m representing a lot of communities like the dental community, the Punjabi community, so to be able to lift my head up high and know that I did them proud, that was an amazing feeling.”

Woolford opened her boutique fitness studio North Studio, off Street Lane in Roundhay, in 2020, where she offers class-based workouts, holistic therapies, massage treatments and gym equipment.

In her BBC candidate profile, she said that opening a business in the middle of covid and creating a strong community of clients who loved the service Studio North provided despite restrictions and limitations was her biggest business success to date.

Leeds-based Woolford said that her success during Formula E week was a highlight for her as she knows that “speaking to people and trying to sell things” is her strong point.

The boutique fitness studio owner also revealed she had found it to be a “really tough process” and that she had doubted if she would make it to the final five.

She added: “I’m really excited to be at the interviews stage and to talk about my business, and what I know best.”

The next challenge of series 18 will see them go head to head with business experts Claude Littner, Mike Soutar, Linda Plant and Claudine Collins.

Their business plans will be interrogated, CVs picked apart and white lies exposed as the candidates battle it out to make the final in the hope of securing Lord Sugar’s £250,000 investment.