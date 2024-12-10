Rabbit Hole Coffee Victoria Quarter: Pop-up cafe in Leeds announces closing date after three years

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 10th Dec 2024, 19:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A hugely popular coffee shop will close after three years in Leeds city centre.

Rabbit Hole Coffee opened its pop-up cafe adjoining Harvey Nichols in the Victoria Quarter back in 2022.

It was expected that the shop would serve customers for just three months - but the team won the hearts of visitors and stuck around for longer than planned.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Rabbit Hole Coffee, which opened its cafe adjoining Harvey Nichols in the Victoria Quarter back in 2022, will close the pop-up in January.placeholder image
Rabbit Hole Coffee, which opened its cafe adjoining Harvey Nichols in the Victoria Quarter back in 2022, will close the pop-up in January. | National World

Owner Ste Thomas confirmed the news on Instagram, revealing that the last coffees would be served on January 12.

He said: “Well, what was meant to be a 3 month pop up celebrating local suppliers and cheeky Leeds baristas in the middle of Leeds poshest place to shop turned into 3 whole years!!

“Its now time for us to say goodbye. Our last day at Harvey Nichols will be 12th January 2025.

“Its been a massive rollercoaster of emotions and such an amazing experience.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today

He added: “Thank you to everyone who made this happen in the first place but most of all thank you to the amazing people who have worked with us here. [...] Its been a hell of a ride.”

Rabbit Hole Coffee also has a popular outpost in Moortown as well as a pop-up residency inside the Leeds Beckett School of Arts.

Their shops are popular for the brand’s signature coffee, alongside a sandwich menu which our reviewer previously described as among the best in Leeds.

Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice