A hugely popular coffee shop will close after three years in Leeds city centre.

Rabbit Hole Coffee opened its pop-up cafe adjoining Harvey Nichols in the Victoria Quarter back in 2022.

It was expected that the shop would serve customers for just three months - but the team won the hearts of visitors and stuck around for longer than planned.

Owner Ste Thomas confirmed the news on Instagram, revealing that the last coffees would be served on January 12.

He said: “Well, what was meant to be a 3 month pop up celebrating local suppliers and cheeky Leeds baristas in the middle of Leeds poshest place to shop turned into 3 whole years!!

“Its now time for us to say goodbye. Our last day at Harvey Nichols will be 12th January 2025.

“Its been a massive rollercoaster of emotions and such an amazing experience.”

He added: “Thank you to everyone who made this happen in the first place but most of all thank you to the amazing people who have worked with us here. [...] Its been a hell of a ride.”

Rabbit Hole Coffee also has a popular outpost in Moortown as well as a pop-up residency inside the Leeds Beckett School of Arts.

Their shops are popular for the brand’s signature coffee, alongside a sandwich menu which our reviewer previously described as among the best in Leeds.