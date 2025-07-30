Two Post Office sites in Leeds city centre are set to undergo a period of change.

St Johns Post Office, which is currently directly managed by Post Office, is set to relocate to the TGJones store, formerly known as WHSmith, located a short walk away.

Post Office Limited recently announced it is moving to a fully franchised network and is proposing to relocate the branch to TGJones, 3 – 7 Lands Lane, LS1 6AW. This is close to the location of the current St Johns Post Office, 116 Albion Street, LS2 8LP.

Post Office has confirmed the futures of two Directly Managed Branches in Leeds at St Johns and The Markets. | PA/Submit

The same wide range of Post Office services would still be available, while the opening hours would increase by six hours and 30 minutes to 57 hours per week. Opening Monday to Saturday: 9am – 5.30pm; Sunday; 10am – 4pm.

Elsewhere, Post Office has announced that a new owner, Firstclass Managerial Ltd, will operate The Markets Post Office in Leeds from later this year.

At the helm will be Mikesh Parekh, who is a second-generation postmaster. His Dad, Bharat Parekh, who was known as Barry by customers, was postmaster at Butler Green Post Office in Oldham for over 20 years, before Mikesh.

Firstclass Managerial Ltd will operate the branch from these current premises at 6-16 New York Street, Leeds, LS2 7DZ. It will offer the same wide range of services, and extended opening on Tuesday mornings.

Crown Post Office branches on Austhorpe Road, Cross Gates, and Queen Street, Morley, are also set to be handed over as part of the company’s franchising plan.