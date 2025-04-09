16 post offices around Leeds you will remember from the 1990s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 9th Apr 2025, 12:08 BST

These wonderful photos are sure to be met with a stamp of approval by a generation of post office customers.

They turn back the clock to the 1990s and provide a first class service of memories for people who used post offices in the city centre as well as the suburbs. Memories from all four corners of the city are featured with branches in Churwell, Chapel Allerton, Chapeltown, Kirkstall, Meanwood, Armley, Crossgates and Horsforth all in focus. Is the post office you visited among those featured? READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Traditional Red phone boxes stand proud in City Square outside the Leeds General Post Office. Pictured in December 1997.

1. Leeds city centre

Traditional Red phone boxes stand proud in City Square outside the Leeds General Post Office. Pictured in December 1997. | Bruce Greer Photo: Bruce Greer

Retired Farmer Fred Graham looks at his entry in the Churwell Post Office Millennium Community Diary in September 1999.

2. Churwell

Retired Farmer Fred Graham looks at his entry in the Churwell Post Office Millennium Community Diary in September 1999. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Did you use this Post Office in the 1990s? The Oldfield Lane branch pictured in October 1995.

3. Wortley

Did you use this Post Office in the 1990s? The Oldfield Lane branch pictured in October 1995. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Do you remember Pat and Andrew Ashton? They were owners of Greenthorpe Post Office on Butt Lane. Pictured in December 1996.

4. Armley

Do you remember Pat and Andrew Ashton? They were owners of Greenthorpe Post Office on Butt Lane. Pictured in December 1996. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

Did you use Kirkstall Post Office back in the day? Pictured in December 1996.

5. Kirkstall

Did you use Kirkstall Post Office back in the day? Pictured in December 1996. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Ivy Mount Post Office off York Road in LS9. Pictured in April 1997.

6. East End Park

Ivy Mount Post Office off York Road in LS9. Pictured in April 1997. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

