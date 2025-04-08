Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The last four remaining crown Post Office branches in Leeds will be offloaded, it has been confirmed.

The company said it will hand over the remaining 108 branches it still owns and runs across the country to franchisees.

Some branches could close altogether and move to new premises, while others could be taken over by other businesses as part of the move, which will be completed by autumn, a statement released by Post Office said.

The YEP understands that St Johns Post Office, at St Johns Centre off Albion Street, and The Markets Post Office, off New York Street, will both be offloaded under the plans.

The branch on New York Street in city centre is one of three Crown Post Offices in Leeds. | Google

Crown Post Office branches on Austhorpe Road, Cross Gates, and Queen Street, Morley, are also set to be handed over.

It comes less than six months after more than 1,000 people backed a campaign to save the Cross Gates branch.

Communities that currently have a directly-managed Post Office branch in their area will continue to be able to access Post Office services either at, or near to, the same location, the company added.

Nigel Railton, Post Office Chair, said: “Moving to a fully franchised network is one part of enabling the Post Office to deliver a ‘New Deal for Postmasters’, helping to create a long-term, sustainable future for the Post Office. By franchising these branches, we are protecting access to our services for communities right across the UK and realising £40 million worth of savings that will enable us to uplift postmasters’ remuneration by up to 10%.

“Over the coming months, we will continue to work with our unions to ensure that we treat our staff working in these 108 branches with care and respect through this transition, consulting with them on proposed changes. The 108 Post Offices will either stay in the same location where possible or be located close to the existing location, meaning customers will continue to have access to a full suite of products and services.”

More details on the future of individual branches will be released in the coming weeks, Post Office said.

It comes just over a year after the Post Office Horizon scandal was thrust into the national spotlight after it featured in an ITV drama.