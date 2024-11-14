Four Leeds Post Office branches face closure as company announces major national job cuts and restructuring

Published 13th Nov 2024, 13:07 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2024, 17:29 GMT
Four Post Office branches in Leeds are at risk as the company announces significant cuts across the UK.

Post Office officials revealed on Wednesday (November 13) that 115 branches are earmarked for closure, along with around 1,000 job cuts. The announcement, confirmed by Post Office chairman Rigel Railton, follows rumours of a major restructuring aimed at offsetting financial losses.

Railton stated: “The Post Office has a 360-year history of public service and today we want to secure that service for the future by learning from past mistakes and moving forward for the benefit of all postmasters.

The branch on New York Street in city centre is one of three Crown Post Offices in Leeds.The branch on New York Street in city centre is one of three Crown Post Offices in Leeds.
The branch on New York Street in city centre is one of three Crown Post Offices in Leeds. | Google

"We can, and will, restore pride in working for a business with a legacy of service, rather than one of scandal.”

The closures will affect the remaining Crown Post Offices - branches wholly owned and staffed by Post Office employees. Among them are four Leeds branches now facing closure: The Markets on New York Street, St Johns on Albion Street, Queen Street in Morley, and Austhorpe Road in Cross Gates.

The announcement was met with sharp criticism from the Communications Workers Union (CWU), which called the timing "tone deaf" and "immoral" in light of the recent Horizon scandal.

A CWU spokesperson stated: “CWU members are victims of the Horizon scandal – and for them to now fear for their jobs ahead of Christmas is yet another cruel attack.”

