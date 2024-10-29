Leeds Post Office branch in East End Park to close to allow 'extensive' refurbishment works to be completed
The Post Office on Temple View Grove in the East End Park area of the city is due to close for a refurbishment.
The branch will close on Thursday, November 19, at 5.30pm. It is estimated that the building work will take four weeks and the branch is due to re-open on Thursday, December 12 at 9am.
Users are advised that alternative branches can be found on New York Street in the city centre and on on Harehills Lane.
Tajonder Kherera, Post Office Area Change Manager, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers during the work. The safety of our customers is of paramount, therefore, to allow for the building work to take place, it is necessary for the service to close temporarily.”