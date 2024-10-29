A Post Office in Leeds is set to close for approximately four weeks to so that “extensive” building works can be completed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Post Office on Temple View Grove in the East End Park area of the city is due to close for a refurbishment.

The branch will close on Thursday, November 19, at 5.30pm. It is estimated that the building work will take four weeks and the branch is due to re-open on Thursday, December 12 at 9am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'Extensive' building work is required at East Park Post Office on Temple View grove | Google

Users are advised that alternative branches can be found on New York Street in the city centre and on on Harehills Lane.

Tajonder Kherera, Post Office Area Change Manager, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers during the work. The safety of our customers is of paramount, therefore, to allow for the building work to take place, it is necessary for the service to close temporarily.”