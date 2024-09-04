A popular garden centre in Leeds is closing its bricks-and-mortar shop.

Poppy’s Potting Shed has announced the business will be closing its unit in Burley Court, Burley, for good this month.

The garden centre opened its doors in 2021 and claimed to be “Leeds’ biggest house plant shop”.

Owner Anna Garbutt shared the announcement via the brand’s official social media channels citing rising costs and a reduction in sales leading to the closure.

Poppy's Potting Shed, in Burley, has announced closure. Photo: Matt Moore/Google | Matt Moore (AlwaysComputing)/Google

The Instagram post said: “This is a post I've been putting off... I'm closing my beautiful shop and taking a *temporary* break from shop-keeping.

“Unfortunately the rising costs, especially our rent, plus a reduction in sales has left me without choice... And currently there aren't any premises I'd like to move Poppy's to. But one day there will be so I'm trying to stay positive.”

This Friday (September 6), the business will be hosting a Plants and Prosecco ‘Farewell Finale’ from 5pm to 8pm, which will kickstart the closing down sale.

Anna also thanked her customers for their support over the last three years in the Instagram post.

It continued: “Please don't give up on Poppy's!

“I'll be here in some capacity, whether that's pop-ups, workshops, floral bouquets - I'm not fully sure yet but I'm certain I'll figure it out in time (all our B2B is still the same and I'm always looking to expand this!).

"A really huge thank you to all my wonderful customers along the way, you've all been fantastic!

“I've had a really great 3 years, I've got so many great memories of our fabulous events and workshops, I've sold countless plants, seen Poppy herself grow up (and I've done that too!) - and it was the second home of my beautiful angels Fern and Nerf.

“So, I guess I'll see ya later Kirkstall.”