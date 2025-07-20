When David Flint clocked off from fitting gas meters across Yorkshire, his thoughts didn’t drift to rest - they wandered back in time.

Driving between jobs, he found himself reflecting on his hometown Pontefract’s deep-rooted history - its medieval castle, its liquorice legacy, and its original Norman name: Pomfret. Those reflections eventually crystallised into a business idea that would honour the past while raising a glass to the future.

Now, that idea has become Pomfret Gin: a premium spirit inspired by heritage, handcrafted with purpose, and already turning heads across Yorkshire.

“I’ve always been proud of where I’m from.” | National World

“I’ve always been proud of where I’m from, and I wanted to bottle that pride in a way that felt authentic, premium, and rooted in local history,” he told the Yorkshire Evening Post. “Driving between jobs, I’d be daydreaming about branding ideas, names, and flavours.”

After finishing a shift, Mr Flint would go home and extensively research the gin market, Pontefract’s history, and how to bring those two worlds together.

“Pontefract has such a rich past, from its medieval castle to its unique connection with liquorice, and [Pomfret Gin] felt like the perfect foundation for a brand that honours where we’ve come from.”

The gin is distilled by award-winning Hawkridge Distillers in Wessex, and Flint describes its flavour profile as a smooth and refreshing spirit with a subtle touch of liquorice root, wild gorse, and local honey - ingredients chosen to reflect the heart and soul of Pontefract.

He said: “Working with Hawkridge Distillers has been an incredible part of the Pomfret Gin journey. We visited several distilleries before making a decision, but nobody came close to Hawkridge in terms of quality, professionalism, and vision.

National World

“The liquorice is a key element, not just for taste, but for its deep-rooted connection to the town’s legacy. Pontefract was once the liquorice capital of England, and that heritage is something we wanted to honour in a tasteful, elegant way.”

The bottle itself features a bold black and gold design with a depiction of the historic Pontefract Castle, and has already caught a few eyes since its launch last week: “We’re already stocked in over 20 venues, including a mix of fantastic bars, restaurants, pubs, and shops.

“What’s even more exciting is that we’ve already started branching out beyond Pontefract, with stockists now in other parts of Yorkshire and even further afield.

“To see that level of support in under a week is incredible - it really shows that people are proud to back something local and full of meaning.”

The long-term goal for Flint and his gin is to grow into a nationally recognised brand, while remaining true to its roots in Pontefract.

The bottle features a bold black and gold design with a depiction of the historic Pontefract Castle. | National World

“We’re already laying the groundwork for that, expanding our stockist list, building partnerships, and planning limited edition releases that will continue to celebrate Pontefract’s history in creative ways,” he explained.

“We also want to build out our range, introducing new flavour profiles, gift sets, and even exploring export opportunities down the line.

“But at the heart of it, our mission stays the same: put Pontefract on the map through a product people are proud to share. Whether it's someone in London discovering Pomfret Gin for the first time, or a local pub proudly pouring it on the bar, we want the name to carry meaning wherever it goes.”