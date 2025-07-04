A huge celebration of liquorice is set to return to a town near Leeds next weekend, bringing plenty of fun and food.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual Pontefract Liquorice Festival will once again take over the place that made the beloved black sweet famous.

The huge celebration of liquorice is set to return to Pontefract next weekend, bringing plenty of fun and food. | James Hardisty

It will kick off with a large parade from confectionary giant Haribo’s own factory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of the return of the festival, here’s everything you need to know -

What can I expect?

Visitors can expect a sugar-dusted mix of street entertainment, food stalls, costumes, and, of course, liquorice. With over 50 stalls showcasing local treats, people will be able to indulge in everything from liquorice gin and Yorkshire cheddar.

Haribo will be bringing Pontefract Cakes, alongside international favourites like Tirlibibi from France and Lakritz Schnecken from Germany, as well as festival-exclusive merchandise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where does the parade start?

For the first time, the parade will start at Haribo’s Pontefract factory.

Tabea Powell, head of communications at Haribo UK, said: “The Liquorice Festival is a key milestone in the Haribo UK calendar. Colleagues from our retail stores up and down the country joined us last year, and we can’t wait to have them back for this year’s festivities.

“The decision to have the parade set off from Haribo UK’s Pontefract site is particularly special for us. As a proud member of Yorkshire’s food manufacturing sector for over 50 years, we are honoured to play such a central role in the festival as headline sponsor.”

When is it?

The festival takes place on Sunday, July 13, from 10am to 4pm in Pontefract town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Do I need to book a ticket?

The event is completely free - visitors can simply turn up and enjoy.

Why is liquorice such a big deal in Pontefract?

Pontefract is the historic home of liquorice-growing in the UK, and the birthplace of the original Pontefract Cake - a chewy, coin-shaped sweet that’s been produced in the town for centuries.

Today, the festival celebrates this rich heritage while showcasing the best of Yorkshire’s food.

Coun Hannah Appleyard said: “The Pontefract Liquorice Festival is a great day out for all the family to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m delighted this year’s liquorice-themed parade will start from our headline sponsor, Haribo UK’s Pontefract factory, home to the famous Pontefract Cake. It will be a wonderful spectacle for everyone to enjoy with fabulous costumes and a great atmosphere.

“The festival showcases an important part of our history, and heritage and highlights food manufacturing. With entertainment and colourful market stalls there’s so much to enjoy as we celebrate Pontefract’s unique association with liquorice.”