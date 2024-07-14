13 brilliant pictures as Pontefract Liquorice Festival 2024 returns to West Yorkshire

Celebrating Pontefract’s historic link with liquorice, the family friendly festival offered something for everyone with delicious street food, specialty markets and tonnes of stalls offering liquorice themed products.

As well as edible delights, there was entertainment on stage, including community acts and local talent - and a visit from Lucy Liquorice.

Kids were able to enjoy themselves at the all-new kids’ zone on Cornmarket where they took part in workshops, get face paintings and much more.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer James Hardisty captured the best of the action...

Pictured Dancers for the Pontefract Liquorice Festival parade making their way around the War Memorial in the centre of Pontefract.

Pictured The Rt Hon Yvette Cooper, Labour MP for Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley, now Secretary of State for the Home Department having a selfie with Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, and Haribo's iconic Goldbear.

Mayor Tracy Brabin and The Rt Hon Yvette Cooper, Labour MP for Pontefract, on stage helping to officially launch this years festival.

Haribo's iconic Goldbear reacting with the public.