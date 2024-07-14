13 brilliant pictures as Pontefract Liquorice Festival 2024 returns to West Yorkshire

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 14th Jul 2024, 16:30 BST

The Pontefract Liquorice Festival returned to West Yorkshire this weekend.

Celebrating Pontefract’s historic link with liquorice, the family friendly festival offered something for everyone with delicious street food, specialty markets and tonnes of stalls offering liquorice themed products.

As well as edible delights, there was entertainment on stage, including community acts and local talent - and a visit from Lucy Liquorice.

Kids were able to enjoy themselves at the all-new kids’ zone on Cornmarket where they took part in workshops, get face paintings and much more.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer James Hardisty captured the best of the action...

Pictured Dancers for the Pontefract Liquorice Festival parade making their way around the War Memorial in the centre of Pontefract.

1. Pontefract Liquorice Festival 2024

Pictured Dancers for the Pontefract Liquorice Festival parade making their way around the War Memorial in the centre of Pontefract. | James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Pictured The Rt Hon Yvette Cooper, Labour MP for Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley, now Secretary of State for the Home Department having a selfie with Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, and Haribo's iconic Goldbear.

2. Pontefract Liquorice Festival 2024

Pictured The Rt Hon Yvette Cooper, Labour MP for Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley, now Secretary of State for the Home Department having a selfie with Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, and Haribo's iconic Goldbear. | James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Mayor Tracy Brabin and The Rt Hon Yvette Cooper, Labour MP for Pontefract, on stage helping to officially launch this years festival.

3. Pontefract Liquorice Festival 2024

Mayor Tracy Brabin and The Rt Hon Yvette Cooper, Labour MP for Pontefract, on stage helping to officially launch this years festival. | James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Pictured Dancers for the Pontefract Liquorice Festival parade making their way around the War Memorial in the centre of Pontefract.

4. Pontefract Liquorice Festival 2024

Pictured Dancers for the Pontefract Liquorice Festival parade making their way around the War Memorial in the centre of Pontefract. | James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Haribo's iconic Goldbear reacting with the public.

5. Pontefract Liquorice Festival 2024

Haribo's iconic Goldbear reacting with the public. | James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Pictured Imogen Bowley, AKA 'Chef Imogen' aged 7, of Farsley, Leeds, with one of the many performers Louise Liquorice.

6. Pontefract Liquorice Festival 2024

Pictured Imogen Bowley, AKA 'Chef Imogen' aged 7, of Farsley, Leeds, with one of the many performers Louise Liquorice. | James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsPontefractWest Yorkshire
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice