A selection of “siege coins” that were crafted while Pontefract Castle was under attack during the English Civil War are set to go under the hammer today.

Among them are coins made during the siege of Pontefract during the English Civil Wars (1642-1651) that are valued as high as £12,000.

Struck in 1645, this Charles I Shilling minted during the siege is "fine and rare example" that is estimated to sell for £8,000-12,000 | T Burns Arts

A spokesperson said: “Being a Royalist fortified town under siege, coins were in limited supply and therefore any silver such as church plate, flagons, private flatware or whatever they could lay their hands on was turned into coin.

“Money was needed to pay the day-to-day transactions of the garrison (and) to keep the defending troops paid; thus cementing their allegiance and discouraging any desertion or even defection.

“Lacking any sophisticated minting tools this silver was crudely hammered out into lozenge, octagonal and circular flans and struck with simply engraved dies stating the name of the town, the denomination and the date.”

Also featured on the coins are the letters OBS, which stands for the Latin word obsessum (besieged) or perhaps obsidio (siege).

The 'siege coins' were made while Pontefract Castle was under attack during the English Civil War | National World

Pontefract Castle was one of the most important and heavily fortified Royalist strongholds during the English Civil War, facing several sieges including a notably ferocious bombardment that commenced at Christmas in 1644 and lasted until January 28, 1645.

It faced four powerful cannon that pounded the ancient walls of the fortress relentlessly. Nathan Drake's diary, composed at the time, suggests in excess of 1400 shots were fired, causing significant structural damage to the Piper Tower next to the keep.

Parliament garrisoned the castle until June 1648 when Royalists sneaked in and took control. A few months later Cromwell himself took charge of the final siege in November 1648 and Charles I was executed a few months later in January 1649, shortly after Pontefract's garrison came to an agreement and Colonel Morrice handed over the castle to Major General John Lambert on 24 March 1649.

It was during this final siege that Lot 95, a picture of which can be found above, was minted.

It depicts the castle, once described as "no less goodly to the eye than safe for the defence", by topographer William Camden. As well as a P and C on either side, on the right, a cannon protrudes, denoting their active defence at the time.

Although the coin is struck in the name of Charles, it is, in fact, for Charles II and not Charles I, as by this date, Charles I was dead and technically, his son was king.