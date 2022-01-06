First look at Tom Zanetti's new restaurant and club concept The Playroom

Located in the Electric Press, just off Millennium Square, The Playroom is set to be the city's first 'high-end dine, drink and dance experience'.

The new venue will be brought to you by the driving force behind celebrity and footballers VIP haunt, Dollhouse, multi-platinum selling musician and TV star, Tom Zanetti and business partner, Kane Towning.

Speaking about the project, Tom Zanetti says: “We were ahead of the game with Dollhouse and spotted a gap in the market for that VIP vibe that no other venue offered - a glamorous, VIP-style club for the cities’ elite.

"That’s where this brand-new venue bridges the gap. Leeds has one of the best nightlife scenes in the country, however. it is crying out for that cool, late night dining concept that people currently have to travel to London, Manchester and overseas for. It’s time to level Leeds up again and hold our own against the other major cities.”

The Playroom is a new drink, dine and dance concept being launched by Tom Zanetti and business partner, Kane Towning.

Split over two levels, the venue's ground floor has a stylish lounge with VIP tables on offer, as well as a heated indoor courtyard and outside terrace in Millennium Square.

The first floor plays host to the restaurant with luxury VIP booths that can booked for dining and late-night drinking.

There's also a stage for live performers with a state-of-the-art VOID sound system and a one-of-a-kind bespoke LED light system.