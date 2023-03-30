News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Sky Atlantic drama Billions cancelled after its seventh season
2 hours ago Man found guilty of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel, age 9
4 hours ago Charles Bronson to remain in prison
6 hours ago Northern Lights to be visible from parts of UK tonight
6 hours ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
7 hours ago Disgraced MP Margaret Ferrier facing 30 day suspension

Ultra Flex Gym North Leeds: First look inside new gym set to open in Seacroft

A brand new gym is set to open in Seacroft.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 30th Mar 2023, 16:30 BST

Ultra Flex already have a gym in Pudsey and on Saturday (April 1), will be officially opening the doors of their new site in Seacroft. Located on Limewood Avenue, the gym will offer a range of equipment as well as sunbeds, saunas and ice baths.

The gym will be open from 9am on Saturday and ahead of opening day, the Yorkshire Evening Post was given the opportunity to have a look around. Take a tour of the new facility with our gallery made up of images captured by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

The gym is owned by Charlie Mardon.

1. New gym

The gym is owned by Charlie Mardon. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
The new facility is located on Limewood Avenue in Seacroft.

2. Exterior

The new facility is located on Limewood Avenue in Seacroft. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
The gym boasts over 200 pieces of equipment.

3. Equipment

The gym boasts over 200 pieces of equipment. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
The gym also has a range of fitness products available.

4. Entrance

The gym also has a range of fitness products available. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
PudseyYorkshire Evening Post