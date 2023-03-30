Ultra Flex already have a gym in Pudsey and on Saturday (April 1), will be officially opening the doors of their new site in Seacroft . Located on Limewood Avenue, the gym will offer a range of equipment as well as sunbeds, saunas and ice baths.

The gym will be open from 9am on Saturday and ahead of opening day, the Yorkshire Evening Post was given the opportunity to have a look around. Take a tour of the new facility with our gallery made up of images captured by Jonathan Gawthorpe.