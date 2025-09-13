A much-loved Leeds shop that blends houseplants with vinyl records has found a new permanent base after months of uncertainty.

Plant & Deck is celebrating its return today (September 13) with a grand re-opening party, featuring local DJs, discounted records and plenty of greenery.

The concept was born in 2022 from founder Phil Warner’s twin passions.

“I’ve always wanted to work in a record shop, but you don’t really make much money selling records, so you need something else to kind of give it a reason to exist,” Phil told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“And I thought, Oh, you know, I love house plants as well. So house plants and records, and it could be called Plant and Deck, that would just be… silly, wouldn’t it?”

What began as a tongue-in-cheek idea quickly became a fixture in the city’s creative scene. Plant & Deck first took root inside Imaginarium, a multi-purpose venue that championed underground music, art and local culture. For three years it was a haven for crate-diggers and plant enthusiasts alike, until logistical hurdles forced a temporary closure.

Relocation came thanks to the team behind Doghouse, who had an entire floor available – giving Plant & Deck a chance to put down more permanent roots.

“We had to move the shop every time we had an event, which was at least twice a week at Imaginarium,” explained Roya Brehl, who joined Phil during the Imaginarium years. “It wasn’t very practical for the plants – or for us!”

Now, the pair say their new home provides room to grow.

“The plants are gonna thrive upstairs here. They won’t be moved around,” Phil said. “It’s just such a nice, clean and light and warm, bigger space. And it’s just gonna be a complete vibe switch.”

The reopening comes as Leeds’ nightlife and creative industries continue to bounce back after a challenging few years.

“There are so many creative people in Leeds, and there’s such a good music scene, and it needs spaces for people to go to,” said Roya. “It needs more record shops.”

For Phil and Roya, Plant & Deck is as much about community as it is about commerce. It’s a space where customers can discover new music, swap plant-care tips, and connect with like-minded people.

“I’ve always thought it’s really important for me to learn who my customers are and what they like so that when they come in, I can tip them on certain things,” Phil said.

“Lots of people do come in purely for our advice. They don’t even look at the racks. They just say, ‘What have you got for me?’”

As old friends and new visitors gather for today’s launch, excitement is running high. For Phil, the message is simple: “It’s going to be absolutely amazing up there.”

Plant & Deck is now based upstairs at Doghouse Bar & Bagel Shop, 93 Kirkgate, and is open Wednesday to Saturday from 12pm to 6.30pm.