A Leeds music venue has announced it has been forced to cease operating after the city council received a complaint.

The Imaginarium announced on Tuesday (July 22) that it would cease operating as a music venue at its current location on Church Walk as of this weekend.

The site, which also houses a record and plant store called Plant & Deck and runs community arts events, has said it is aiming to find a new space for music and club nights by early 2026.

The Imaginarium on Church Walk in Leeds has announced that it will stop operating as a music venue after this weekend | National World

The 120-capacity venue, which has been called “the hub of the Leeds underground music scene”, said that Leeds City Council had requested that it cease operating this week after receiving a complaint. A spokesperson said: “It is not even anything to do with licensing, noise, or any of that, which is the most frustrating thing.

“We had a similar battle on our hands last year, and we managed to be able to continue after a long and very costly process. This time, however, it looks like we do not stand much of a chance.”

Leeds City Council has been approached for a comment.

The Imaginarium said that the previous complaint was over a reported planning breach that was resolved with the council after “a very costly process to change the usage terms of our building”.

Inside The Imaginarium, which also houses a cafe and store that sells records and plants. | Bruce Rollinson

They said that “everything has been fine” since then but that they received a letter from the council this week.

A statement from the venue said: “Basically, we were given 14 days to either cease operating or restart the process we went through last year.

“If we were to continue, we would have to begin the process of trying to fight this, and it will be at huge cost to ourselves, and we are unlikely to come out of it with the result we want.”

They said that Plant & Deck will remain open and that they will continue operating various community events while they find a new venue space.

The venue announced the news on its social media pages, saying it was “absolutely gutted”. A statement said: “We have contacted all the promoters who work with us, and we are sorry for all the hassle this will cause everyone.

The Imaginarium said in a statement that it had fought a "costly" battle following a previous complaint. | Bruce Rollinson

“It is a huge headache and quite heart breaking to have to go through this, and it has scuppered a lot of our plans for this year.”

They said that everyone who has paid a hire fee would be reimbursed and those who had booked events would be contacted.

Saturday (July 26) will see the final music event at the venue, which has been a popular spot for dance music nights since it opened in October 2022. The last night will be a collaborative event between Steandard Sleepers and resident DJs from The Imaginarium.

The statement read: “We can’t thank everyone enough who has supported us over the past two and a half years and helped make the space what it has been.

“We’re sorry as well about the impact that this will have on the city’s nightlife and underground music scene. We just feel like we’ve been backed into a corner and have no choice.”

For more information about The Imaginarium visit their website or follow them on Instagram.

A fundraising page has also been set up that aims to raise £5,000 to support the venue.