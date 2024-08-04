This eclectic venue combines the laid-back charm of a bar with the cosy ambiance of a coffee shop - and it would be a tragedy if it were to be overlooked.

Doghouse, on Kirkgate, exudes a warm and welcoming vibe, with drinkers often seen enjoying an al fresco bagel and pint in the sun.

It stands on the oldest street in Leeds which, in June, suffered a huge building collapse as piles of debris from a neglected property spilled out into the road, prompting anger from conservationists.

But despite the mess from the recent disaster, Kirkgate is still a lovely street to spend some time - and Doghouse is one of a handful of relaxed watering holes where sunseekers can do just that.

My visit earlier this week was a delightful experience; it’s easy to see why the spot is still a favourite with people in the city. From the outdoor seating area, I enjoyed a view of the magnificent Leeds Minster over two pints of Attic Brew Co's Shrubs Hedgerow Sour.

This 5.2 per cent ABV sour beer was delicious. Crisp and tangy, it was balanced perfectly with a subtle sweetness, making it an ideal drink for a sunny afternoon.

Attentive and friendly staff only enhanced the experience, who worked away inside amongst the quirky and contemporary décor. The unique space would be just as lovely for a coffee and pastry, as it is for something stronger in the evening.

When the building collapsed earlier this year, neighbouring bar Wapentake was threatened with closure, as bosses said the “current climate and the building works” meant the business had “suffered a great deal and fallen on hard times”.

But thankfully, the bar was saved from closure after a company invested in its future. A post on the venue’s Instagram page said: “Despite the recent hardships and the dramatic collapse downt’ road, our Little Piece Of Yorkshire will be staying open! We survive!!!”

The building collapse, which prompted a swift response from emergency services, clearly poses big challenges to businesses, but it was a delight to see Doghouse and its neighbours thriving this week - Leeds is all the better for it.

The incident should serve as a reminder of the importance of protecting the city’s history and looking after the heritage buildings that we have.

Whether you’re looking for a refreshing pint, a quality cup of coffee, or a place to unwind and enjoy the historic surroundings, Doghouse is a must-visit. The charm of Kirkgate endures, making it a lovely street to visit for a drink, especially with views of the majestic Leeds Minster.

Address: 93 Kirkgate, Leeds, LS2 7DJ

Telephone: 0113 244 1396

Opening hours: Mon-Fri, 11am-12am; Sat-Sun, 10am-12am

Drinks: 9/10

Value: 9/10

Atmosphere: 9/10

Service: 9/10