One Stop Leeds: Convenience store opens new site on Farsley Town Street
The launch of the new store, located in Town Street, Farsley, was held on Friday, May 31.
The new convenience store will provide the area with quality products and great deals on items people need every day, as well as treats for the whole family.
Alongside well-known brands, the store will also stock a variety of One Stop’s own label products including produce, meat, dairy, ready meals and desserts so customers really can enjoy top-quality food, without the price tag.
Customers can also take advantage of the £3.90 lunchtime meal deal featuring a tasty range of fresh sandwiches, snacks and soft drinks or stock up on grocery essentials or that missing ingredient for tonight’s dinner.
The new shop also boasts a range of chilled beers and wines and a variety of newspapers and magazines. Services such as Collect+ and Yodel can also be used in-store.
At the launch, the first 50 customers were handed One Stop hessian shopper bags. Meanwhile, five lucky customers also got their hands on Golden Tickets that were hidden around the store and walked away with a £20 One Stop voucher each.
One Stop in Town Street is open from Monday to Sunday, 7am until 11pm.
