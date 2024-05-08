Co-op Bramhope: New convenience store set to open in north Leeds village this week
The brand new, purpose-built 3,000 sq ft Co-op on Spring Wood Crescent in Bramhope has created 20 local jobs and includes an in-store bakery, Costa Coffee machine and a customer car park.
It will be open between 6am and 10pm daily, and is focusing on fresh, healthy produce, meal ideas, everyday essentials, chilled beer and much more.
The new Co-op will also offer online home delivery through Deliveroo, as well as an in-store soft plastic recycle unit.
Jodie Walker, Co-op Store Manager, said: “The whole team is delighted to have the opportunity to launch Co-op’s newest store, and we are looking forward to welcoming the community into their new Co-op.
“Our aim is to operate at the heart of local life and we have worked to develop the range, choice and added services to create a compelling offer to serve our community conveniently.
“The store also has a focus on delivering value, with member price savings across a wide range of everyday essentials so that the people who own our business, our member-owners, benefit every time they shop.”
Co-op on Spring Wood Crescent in Bramhope, Leeds, will open on Friday, May 10 at 6am.
