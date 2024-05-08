Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The brand new, purpose-built 3,000 sq ft Co-op on Spring Wood Crescent in Bramhope has created 20 local jobs and includes an in-store bakery, Costa Coffee machine and a customer car park.

It will be open between 6am and 10pm daily, and is focusing on fresh, healthy produce, meal ideas, everyday essentials, chilled beer and much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Co-op is opening a new store in Bramhope this Friday (May 10). Picture by Matthew Horwood

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Co-op will also offer online home delivery through Deliveroo, as well as an in-store soft plastic recycle unit.

Jodie Walker, Co-op Store Manager, said: “The whole team is delighted to have the opportunity to launch Co-op’s newest store, and we are looking forward to welcoming the community into their new Co-op.

“Our aim is to operate at the heart of local life and we have worked to develop the range, choice and added services to create a compelling offer to serve our community conveniently.

“The store also has a focus on delivering value, with member price savings across a wide range of everyday essentials so that the people who own our business, our member-owners, benefit every time they shop.”