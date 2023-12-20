One Stop Cross Gates: New convenience store opens its doors in east Leeds just ahead of Christmas
An east Leeds suburb celebrated the opening of a new store with a special launch celebration this weekend.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The brand-new One Stop opened in Cross Gates on Thursday last week (December 14), with a special launch celebration taking place the following Saturday (December 16) attended by members of the local community.
Customers joined in at the celebrations, with shopper bags filled with One Stop products handed out to the first 50 customers. Five lucky customers also got their hands on Golden Tickets that were hidden around the shop, worth a £20 voucher in the store each.
The new convenience store on 66-66A Crossgates Road will provide the area with "quality products and great deals" on everyday items, alongside treats for the whole family.
A spokesperson for One Stop said: "One Stop have built their reputation on integrating stores within local communities and providing shoppers with a wide range of products on their doorstep.
"Alongside well-known brands, the store will also stock a variety of One Stop’s own label products including produce, meat, dairy, ready meals and desserts – customers really can enjoy top-quality food, without the price tag."
Customers will be able to take advantage of £3.90 lunchtime meal deals featuring a range of sandwiches, snacks and soft drinks and stock up on grocery essentials.
The store, open 7am to 10pm every day, is also offering cash withdrawal, the ability to play National Lottery and Heath Lottery, and to pay their bills via in-store PayPoint. A wide selection of chilled beers and wines and a variety of newspapers and magazines are also for sale.