An east Leeds suburb celebrated the opening of a new store with a special launch celebration this weekend.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The brand-new One Stop opened in Cross Gates on Thursday last week (December 14), with a special launch celebration taking place the following Saturday (December 16) attended by members of the local community.

Customers joined in at the celebrations, with shopper bags filled with One Stop products handed out to the first 50 customers. Five lucky customers also got their hands on Golden Tickets that were hidden around the shop, worth a £20 voucher in the store each.

One Stop opened its doors in Cross Gates with a launch celebration last weekend. Picture by One Stop

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new convenience store on 66-66A Crossgates Road will provide the area with "quality products and great deals" on everyday items, alongside treats for the whole family.

A spokesperson for One Stop said: "One Stop have built their reputation on integrating stores within local communities and providing shoppers with a wide range of products on their doorstep.

"Alongside well-known brands, the store will also stock a variety of One Stop’s own label products including produce, meat, dairy, ready meals and desserts – customers really can enjoy top-quality food, without the price tag."

Customers will be able to take advantage of £3.90 lunchtime meal deals featuring a range of sandwiches, snacks and soft drinks and stock up on grocery essentials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad