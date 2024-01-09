Sovereign Street: Pictures offer first look at new Leeds one-way system as residents slam cycle track plans
From last Thursday (January 4), a new one-way system has been introduced running west to east along the length of Sovereign Street from Neville Street towards Swinegate – allowing for the construction of a segregated two-way cycle track along the other side of Sovereign Street.
A temporary one-way system has been introduced to allow for the improvements to be carried out, before becoming permanent upon completion of the works in April.
Coun Helen Hayden, Leeds City Council’s executive member for sustainable development and infrastructure said: “These improvements will mark another positive step forward in our efforts to provide a better-connected city which is more easily accessible for people using more sustainable methods of transport.”
Delivered as part of a package of cycling and walking improvements, in partnership with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, the proposals have been met by widespread criticism by Yorkshire Evening Post readers.
Reacting to the news on social media, Stefan Smith said: “How is this making Leeds a better place to live and work, when no one can get to work due to the non-essential so-called improvements? The cycle lanes are a joke – no one uses them.”
Wayne Richardson added: “They don’t want cars in the city centre. Eventually you’ll only be able to access by bike. Would make more sense if public transport was half decent but unfortunately it’s the absolute pits.”
It is hoped that these improvements will help link neighbouring cycling and walking projects including the Sustainable Travel Gateway scheme at Leeds City Station. The scheme is being delivered through the Combined Authority’s Transforming Cities Fund programme, which is aimed at making it easier for people to walk, cycle and use public transport.
Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire added: “A reliable and inclusive transport network, which puts cycling and walking at the heart of our everyday lives, is key to our plans for a stronger and better-connected region.”
Access for businesses and residents is to be maintained throughout the duration of the works, with the aim being to keep any disruption to a minimum.