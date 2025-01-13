Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A huge high street retailer looks set to open a new store in Leeds, after hoardings appeared outside a vacant city centre building.

The signs, which popped up close to the former Zara building on Briggate this week, advertise the arrival of a fresh Superdrug store.

Superdrug is set to open a new branch in a vacant building on Briggate. | National World

Set to open in spring 2025, the health and beauty retailer already has a number of branches in the city, including on Albion Street and inside the Merrion Centre.

It comes after Zara packed its bags last year and moved over the road to its new three-storey shop in the Trinity Leeds shopping centre, leaving the building on Briggate empty.

The signs appeared outside the former Zara store this week. | National World

This morning (January 13), teams were on site as it appeared that work was starting, with part of the prominent building cordoned off.

Superdrug is known for its beauty and skincare products, and will join the likes of H&M, River Island and The Body Shop when it opens its new store on the busy shopping street later this year.

The retailer was approached for comment.