A Post Office in Leeds is set to shut for refurbishment work.

The New Farnley Post Office will be temporarily closed for a refurbishment of the Co-Op store at Low Moorside, New Farnley, Leeds, LS12 5EA.

The branch will be temporarily closed from the end of yesterday (Monday, February 4), with the work expected to take approximately four weeks to complete.

The New Farnley Post Office will be temporarily closed for a refurbishment | James Hardisty

Damien Haydock, Post Office Partner Account Manager, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers during the work. The safety of our customers is of paramount, therefore, to allow for the building work to take place, it is necessary for the service to close temporarily.”

Following the temporary closure, the fully refurbished site is expected to re-open on Wednesday, February 26 at 9am.

In November, bosses at the Post Office confirmed that 115 locations across the UK have been earmarked for permanent closure - including four branches in Leeds.

During the temporary closure of New Farnley, alternative branches for use include:

Lower Wortley Post Office, 389 Whitehall Road, Leeds, LS12 6LB

Greenthorpe Estate, 174 Pudsey Road, Leeds, LS13 4JB